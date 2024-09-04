Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

IG Group Redirects Daily FX Website, Launches “Trade Live with IG” Morning Show

Wednesday, 04/09/2024 | 16:48 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The Daily FX website has now been redirected to IG Group’s official website.
  • The rebranding is part of IG Group’s strategy to leverage media, similar to its model with tastytrade, acquired in 2021.
ig-group-nazli-visne
IG Group

Daily FX, a trading news and forex analysis website by IG Group appears to have been closed down by the Group. The website now redirects to IG Group’s official website.

Social Media Channels Rebranded

The platform’s social media channels have also been rebranded. The YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) accounts now feature Trade Live with IG branding. However, the Daily FX Facebook page has remained largely unchanged and inactive since early August.

According to a YouTube update, Trade Live with IG is a morning show that will air from 7:30 am to 10:00 am UK time on weekdays. IG Group acquired Daily FX from FXCM in 2016.

The transition to Trade Live with IG is reportedly part of IG Group's broader effort to leverage media as a strategic asset, similar to its successful model with the US-based options broker tastytrade, which IG acquired in 2021. Finance Magnates contacted the group for comments about the new changes and will update this article once we get feedback from them.

IG Group's Business Expansion

In 2021, IG Group completed the acquisition of Tastytrade, a US-based online broker and trading education platform. The deal was finalized after the company obtained regulatory and anti-trust approval to proceed with the acquisition.

According to the announcement, the total consideration encompassed $300 million in cash and the issuance of 61 million new ordinary shares in IG Group to Tastytrade shareholders. The group mentioned that it aims to take advantage of the growing retail market in the US with this acquisition.

Subsequently in June, IG US, a forex broker rebranded its brokerage and platform technology to tastyfx. This initiative aimed to offer a better experience for the firm’s US-based users and to closely integrate FX trading.

Source: tastyfx
Source: tastyfx

Despite the rebranding, the platform remains largely the same. The company mentioned that it will continue to enhance the platform by offering better forex trading technology. The rebranding to tastyfx sought to create a forex -focused brand specifically for US clients.

Elsewhere, IG Group commenced a £75 million share repurchase program this month. The firm engaged Morgan Stanley to implement the initial phase of the buyback. This move followed IG Group’s intention to repurchase up to £150 million shares.

