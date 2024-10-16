“In recent years, the price of gold has been on the rise,
and we have maintained the same spread levels since 2019,” Exness’ CTO Igor
Desyatov told Finance Magnates in a recent interview.
“On our Standard account,
the spread was 20 cents more than 95% of the time, even though the price of
gold had doubled during that period. This naturally increased trading volumes
in gold, making the transaction costs relatively tight.”
Exness reduced its spreads on gold and oil, two of the most
popular commodities in trading today. The company is betting that more traders
will be drawn to its platform with these reduced costs as gold continues to
rise in price and oil remains a key asset despite macroeconomic fluctuations.
Gold and Oil
The company reduced the spreads for gold from 20 cents to 16 cents on its Standard accounts and from
20 cents to 11 cents on its Pro accounts. Oil spreads also saw a significant decrease, down to just 2
cents on Standard accounts. Desyatov discussed these changes, revealing how
they reflect the company's strategy to adapt to market demands.
“The gold market is highly developed, and brokers have been
competing to offer the best conditions for trading gold in recent years. Over
the past five years, the share of gold trading has grown significantly across
the industry. For many market participants, gold has become the number one
trading instrument,” he said.
“Oil is also quite popular, though its demand fluctuates
depending on the macroeconomic environment. Our strategy is to provide the best
conditions for top trading instruments, and oil is a prime example.”
Over the past five years, the interest in gold trading has
surged. Desyatov attributes this to its status as a safe-haven asset,
especially in times of economic uncertainty. On the other hand, Oil, while influenced by macroeconomic
conditions, continues to attract consistent trading interest.
Additionally, market volatility has played a crucial role in Exness’s decision to adjust spreads. Desyatov explained that changing
interest rates and economic conditions, particularly in the aftermath of the
pandemic, have led to a shift in global asset allocation.
“Macroeconomic factors have a substantial impact,
particularly with the changing interest rates during and after the pandemic.
These shifts have influenced global asset allocation in trading. Gold is often
seen as a hedge against inflation, and volatility in the equities market is
closely tied to interest rates. As a result, we do observe a correlation,”
Desyatov mentioned.
Gold, often seen as a hedge against inflation, has gained
even more traction in the current environment. The correlation between equities
market volatility and the popularity of gold is evident as traders seek
stability in unpredictable times.
The reduction in spreads is not just a cost-saving measure
for traders but could lead to increased trading volumes. As transaction costs
go down, Desyatov predicts that traders will be more inclined to engage in more
frequent trades, ultimately boosting activity on the platform.
“We know that when transaction costs decrease, trading
volumes tend to increase, and this is exactly what we have observed. Reducing
transaction costs is a broader trend, and we believe that the industry should
continue to focus on this as technology allows for greater efficiency.”
Long-Term Effect
While cutting spreads may seem like a revenue sacrifice for
brokers in the short term, the long-term benefits are clear. Desyatov
emphasized that not adapting to lower transaction costs could be detrimental to
any brokerage firm.
“Periods of high volatility present both challenges and
opportunities. The challenges are primarily technological, such as ensuring
stable performance even when liquidity is low. It is particularly difficult to
maintain very stable and low spreads during these times,” he noted.
Desyatov also commented on the aspect of long-term revenue generation in light of the increasingly
competitive prices, particularly in the gold market. “Revenue generation depends on
the broker’s strategy, but given the industry trend, not reducing transaction
costs could be detrimental in the long run.”
Traders are seeking out the most favorable conditions, and
Exness’ efforts to reduce transaction costs aims to position it as a strong contender
in this race.
“We know that when transaction costs decrease, trading
volumes tend to increase, and this is exactly what we have observed. Reducing
transaction costs is a broader trend, and we believe that the industry should
continue to focus on this as technology allows for greater efficiency.”
Finance Magnatesrecently reported that Gold prices have
skyrocketed to unprecedented levels, reaching a new all-time high of $2,685.
Despite a slight decline, these prices remain near record levels.
According to the report, this jump is due to a combination
of favorable economic factors, including China's stimulus measures, Middle East
geopolitical tensions, and recent monetary policy decisions by major central
banks.
The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official
🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/
📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/
▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
