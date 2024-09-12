>
Gold Market - A Monthly Digest by the Global Broker Octa
Disclaimer
Gold Market - A Monthly Digest by the Global Broker Octa
Thursday,12/09/2024|12:16GMTby
FM
Disclaimer
It is a gold market overview for August 2024 and an outlook for September 2024.
August
has been a truly historic month for gold (XAU). Despite starting off at an
already elevated level after more than a 5% increase in July, gold prices
continued to move higher for most of August, setting a new all-time high of
$2,531 per ounce (oz) on 20 August.
The
month has been packed with major market-moving events (see the list below),
which have resulted in a rather bumpy ride for traders. Indeed, gold investors
lived through intensifying geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Eastern
Europe, experienced substantial volatility due to a major stock market rout and
digested increasingly dovish investors' interest rate expectations. As many
times before, gold has once again proved its underlying value as a safe-haven
asset and may continue to shine in the months ahead.
Major market-moving events
●
5 August. U.S. recession worries induced by a disappointing nonfarm
payrolls (NFP) report for July shook global markets. U.S. stock indices plunged
to almost two-month lows, while Nikkei 225, Japan's benchmark stock index,
recorded its worst two-day decline ever, dropping by 18.2%, exceeding the
losses incurred during the 1987 Black Monday crash. The gold market saw
substantial volatility as the price of the bullion fluctuated between $2,360
and $2,460 during a single trading session. Although gold managed to recoup
some of the losses later, overall, XAUUSD was down 1.5% that day.
●
8 August. Gold rose by almost 2% due to safe-haven demand and growing
expectations for a sizable interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve
(Fed) in September. Overall, the market begins to expect more than 100 basis
points (bps) worth of rate cuts by the Fed over the course of just four
meetings.
●
12 August. Gold price rose another 1.7% ahead of the U.S. Consumer Price
Index (CPI) report, while the market continues to price in more than a 50%
chance of a 50-basis point (bps) rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in
September. In addition, renewed tensions in the Middle East stimulate more
demand for safe-haven assets as traders brace for retaliation by Iran against
Israel over the assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran.
●
16 August. Gold surges more than 2% to a fresh one-month high as much
lower-than-expected U.S. housing data puts additional pressure on the
greenback, making gold more attractive for holders of other currencies.
●
20 August. The gold price reached a new all-time high as traders continued
to bet on imminent interest rate cuts by the Fed while awaiting painful
revisions to U.S. payroll data and Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole
economic conference.
Despite
temporary setbacks, gold continued to move higher in August, and the price of
yellow metal remained comfortably above its 100-day and 200-day moving
averages. Rising expectations for looser monetary policy in the U.S. and
globally, endless geopolitical tensions and political instability, and solid
structural demand on the part of central banks helped push the bullion's price
to an all-time high. In addition, the technical picture has been positive,
resulting in trend buying by investors.
Physical
demand for bullion has been a key driver behind the rising price of gold in the
financial markets. Just recently, a Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department
(C&SD) report showed that China's net gold imports via Hong Kong in July
rose by about 17% from the previous month. Although the data for August has not
been released yet, it seems reasonable to infer that China's purchases probably
remained elevated given that the People's Bank of China (PBOC), China's central
bank, has granted new gold import quotas to commercial banks in anticipation of
revived demand. This is important because China is the world's largest consumer
of gold, and its buying patterns can influence the global market and affect
prices. In fact, according to the World Gold Council (WGC), PBOC was the
world's largest single buyer of gold in 2023, with net purchases of 7.23
million oz. According to global broker Octa's estimates, global central banks
have added more than 130 tons of gold to their reserves in 2024.
CFTC Commitments of Traders vs Gold
Price
Apart
from central banks, global investors have also remained quite bullish on gold.
According to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), large speculators
(leveraged funds and money managers) increased their net-long exposure in COMEX
gold futures and options by 47,909 contracts in August to 236,818 net-long
contracts. They have maintained their largest net-long exposure in gold in more
than four years. According to LSEG, a financial firm, physically-backed gold
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) witnessed their third consecutive monthly
inflow in August––21.94 tons.
Gold ETF Monthly Flows
A special
section: gold vs Bitcoin
The
competition between gold and Bitcoin has been a hot topic in the financial
services industry for years. Both assets have their own unique appeal to
investors, yet they represent very different approaches to wealth preservation
and capital growth. Both assets are viewed as hedges against inflation but in
slightly different ways. Gold's value has historically been tied to its ability
to hedge against currency depreciation and inflation. On the other hand,
Bitcoin is often seen as a hedge against the uncontrolled emission of fiat
currencies thanks to its fixed supply of 21 million coins. However, Bitcoin's
shorter history makes it less predictable in this role than gold.
Gold
and Bitcoin respond differently to increasing global risks, including
geopolitical conflicts and economic recessions. When global stability is
disrupted, gold tends to rise, while Bitcoin, which often correlates with U.S.
indices such as the S&P 500 and NASDAQ, tends to decline. This is because
Bitcoin is considered a high-risk, high-reward asset and is usually sold off
first when the risk-off sentiment hits the markets. Investors then shift their
funds into more reliable and less volatile assets. In fact, August has vividly
demonstrated this relationship, as gold increased by 2.2% during the month,
while Bitcoin price dropped by 8.5%. However, Bitcoin has outperformed gold
year-to-date (y-t-d), gaining 44% (see the chart).
Relative Performance of Key
Financial Assets in 2024
(December 29, 2023 = 0)
Over
time, this situation may change as Bitcoin gains credibility among
institutional investors. Several Bitcoin ETFs were launched earlier this year,
which have begun to reshape the cryptocurrency market. Specifically, ETFs
reduce Bitcoin's volatility as demand becomes more stable. Moreover, Bitcoin
ETFs compete with Gold ETFs for investors' funds.
According
to The Block, a crypto research portal, in August 2024, inflows into BTC ETFs
exceeded $200 million, bringing the total since their launch close to $60
billion. For comparison, the total assets under management (AUM) in gold ETFs
amount to approximately $90 billion. ‘If
this trend continues, Bitcoin ETFs could surpass gold ETFs by the end of the
year. In the long term, competition with Bitcoin is likely to exert bearish
pressure on gold prices,’ said Kar Yong Ang.
Outlook
Fundamentally,
the outlook for gold looks bright. We have singled out three important bullish
factors that will continue to play out in September 2024.
Global monetary policy
Gold
is priced in U.S. dollars and is therefore highly sensitive to changes in U.S.
interest rates, inflation, and the greenback's value. As already mentioned, the
market is positioned for a dovish Fed. In fact, the latest interest rates swap
market data implies roughly 220 bps worth of rate cuts by the Fed by the end of
December 2025. This means the market expects the U.S. central bank to cut the
borrowing costs in half over the next five quarters. It is widely expected that
other central banks will not fall far behind. Investors expect the European
Central Bank (ECB) to deliver three quarter-point rate cuts by the end of
January 2025, while the Bank of England (BoE) is anticipated to announce at
least two rate cuts of 25 bps each before the end of February 2025.
Fundamentally, a less tight (or loose) monetary policy worldwide is a major
bullish factor for gold. Because gold has no passive income and does not pay
any interest, the opportunity cost of holding it becomes lower when central
banks reduce their policy rates. The main risk is, of course, inflation. Should
it remain above central banks' targets or, even worse, start to increase, the
Fed and its counterparts will be forced to hold the rates higher for
longer.
Geopolitical uncertainty
The
conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, such as the Israel-Hamas
hostilities, the Red Sea crisis, and the ongoing tensions between Russia and
Ukraine, have destabilised world politics and raised many fears ranging from
oil and food supply disruptions to the prospect of a worldwide conflict. Gold,
considered a 'safe-haven' asset, typically sees increased demand during
political uncertainty and instability. While it is extremely difficult to
project the resolution of geopolitical conflicts, let alone to forecast the
emergence of new ones, peace negotiations in the hottest regions are yet to
commence. ‘Until there is a clear path
to stability, investors would prefer to err on the side of caution and will
simply buy gold 'just in case'. Nobody wants to be caught shorting the bullion
when the news of another military incident here or there hits the newswires’,
says Kar Yong Ang, global broker Octa analyst.
The
upcoming U.S. elections further complicate the global political landscape,
adding another reason for gold prices to keep rising. Due to its safe-haven
status, gold typically experiences increased buying interest during electoral
volatility. Historical data indicates that on a micro level, gold prices tend
to rise in the months leading up to an election and may continue to do so if
the election results are contested or lead to significant policy shifts.
China and India
Physical
demand for gold may continue to increase thanks to China and India, two major
gold consumers. Specifically, China has seen its national currency, renminbi
(RMB), appreciate more than 2% over the past month. This is not a welcoming
development for a country whose economy heavily depends on exports. Thus,
Chinese authorities may relax gold import quotas to stop the yuan from
appreciating too much. As a result, the physical and investment demand for gold
in China may rise in the months ahead.
Retail demand in India will
probably remain robust following the government's decision to cut import duties
on gold and silver from 15% to just 6%. This decision comes ahead of the Indian
festive season (October – March) and may boost jewellery consumption in the
country.
Technical picture
From
a technical perspective, during a 4-hour timeframe, we observe the first signs
of weakness. RSI signals bearish divergence, and the growth rate has slowed
down. Despite the bullish trend in gold in general, the price may decline
towards the 2,475.00 support level. At this level, the ascending trend line and
a 200-day moving average will act as support. Since the trend is generally
bullish, the price may renew the maximums after a mild correction. If the price
fails to hold the 2,475 level, it may drop towards 2,360–2,400 (dashed arrow on
the chart).
Gold Technical Chart (4-hour
timeframe)
On a weekly timeframe, we also see
a bearish divergence and a possible bearish wedge formation, which may become
highly negative for gold prices. However, it doesn't necessarily mean that the
price will drop immediately. Firstly, the price may correct towards the 20-week
exponential moving average, rebound to test the 2,600 level, and then pull back
towards the 2,400 level by the end of the year. By this time, the 50-week
moving average is expected to be near the 2,400 mark, which may provide a new
long-term entry point for gold buyers.
Gold Technical Chart (1-week
timeframe)
Conclusion
Overall,
we see a mixed picture. Fundamentally, gold is a ‘screaming buy’, but
technicals suggest that a short-term correction is likely. Gold is looking to
test $2,600 and may move towards $3,000 in 2025. However, technical analysis
indicates that the price may reach these highs only after a healthy bearish
correction.
‘There are so many reasons for the gold price
to continue rising in September, that the largest risk for gold bulls seems to
be pure complacency. Too many bullish factors are already priced in. If
investors start speculating that something is not playing out as planned they
may sharply reduce their net-long exposure leading to a major sell-off in gold
prices. This is not our base scenario as we believe that gold will continue to
trend higher slowly, but we must prepare for periods of above-normal volatility
and could see sharp downward corrections. A road to $2,600 per ounce will not
be an easy one’, said Kar Yong Ang, global broker Octa
analyst.
Key Macro Events in September (scheduled)
Bank of Canada meeting
4 September
U.S. nonfarm payrolls
6 September
U.S. Consumer Price
Index
11 September
European Central Bank
meeting
12 September
U.S. Consumer Sentiment
Index
13 September
Federal Reserve meeting
(decision, projections, and dot plot)
18 September
Bank of England meeting
19 September
Bank of Japan meeting
20 September
S&P Global
Purchasing Managers Indices
23 September
Reserve Bank of
Australia meeting
24 September
Swiss National Bank
meeting
26 September
U.S. Personal
Consumption Expenditure Price Index
27 September
August
has been a truly historic month for gold (XAU). Despite starting off at an
already elevated level after more than a 5% increase in July, gold prices
continued to move higher for most of August, setting a new all-time high of
$2,531 per ounce (oz) on 20 August.
The
month has been packed with major market-moving events (see the list below),
which have resulted in a rather bumpy ride for traders. Indeed, gold investors
lived through intensifying geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Eastern
Europe, experienced substantial volatility due to a major stock market rout and
digested increasingly dovish investors' interest rate expectations. As many
times before, gold has once again proved its underlying value as a safe-haven
asset and may continue to shine in the months ahead.
Major market-moving events
●
5 August. U.S. recession worries induced by a disappointing nonfarm
payrolls (NFP) report for July shook global markets. U.S. stock indices plunged
to almost two-month lows, while Nikkei 225, Japan's benchmark stock index,
recorded its worst two-day decline ever, dropping by 18.2%, exceeding the
losses incurred during the 1987 Black Monday crash. The gold market saw
substantial volatility as the price of the bullion fluctuated between $2,360
and $2,460 during a single trading session. Although gold managed to recoup
some of the losses later, overall, XAUUSD was down 1.5% that day.
●
8 August. Gold rose by almost 2% due to safe-haven demand and growing
expectations for a sizable interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve
(Fed) in September. Overall, the market begins to expect more than 100 basis
points (bps) worth of rate cuts by the Fed over the course of just four
meetings.
●
12 August. Gold price rose another 1.7% ahead of the U.S. Consumer Price
Index (CPI) report, while the market continues to price in more than a 50%
chance of a 50-basis point (bps) rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in
September. In addition, renewed tensions in the Middle East stimulate more
demand for safe-haven assets as traders brace for retaliation by Iran against
Israel over the assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran.
●
16 August. Gold surges more than 2% to a fresh one-month high as much
lower-than-expected U.S. housing data puts additional pressure on the
greenback, making gold more attractive for holders of other currencies.
●
20 August. The gold price reached a new all-time high as traders continued
to bet on imminent interest rate cuts by the Fed while awaiting painful
revisions to U.S. payroll data and Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole
economic conference.
Despite
temporary setbacks, gold continued to move higher in August, and the price of
yellow metal remained comfortably above its 100-day and 200-day moving
averages. Rising expectations for looser monetary policy in the U.S. and
globally, endless geopolitical tensions and political instability, and solid
structural demand on the part of central banks helped push the bullion's price
to an all-time high. In addition, the technical picture has been positive,
resulting in trend buying by investors.
Physical
demand for bullion has been a key driver behind the rising price of gold in the
financial markets. Just recently, a Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department
(C&SD) report showed that China's net gold imports via Hong Kong in July
rose by about 17% from the previous month. Although the data for August has not
been released yet, it seems reasonable to infer that China's purchases probably
remained elevated given that the People's Bank of China (PBOC), China's central
bank, has granted new gold import quotas to commercial banks in anticipation of
revived demand. This is important because China is the world's largest consumer
of gold, and its buying patterns can influence the global market and affect
prices. In fact, according to the World Gold Council (WGC), PBOC was the
world's largest single buyer of gold in 2023, with net purchases of 7.23
million oz. According to global broker Octa's estimates, global central banks
have added more than 130 tons of gold to their reserves in 2024.
CFTC Commitments of Traders vs Gold
Price
Apart
from central banks, global investors have also remained quite bullish on gold.
According to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), large speculators
(leveraged funds and money managers) increased their net-long exposure in COMEX
gold futures and options by 47,909 contracts in August to 236,818 net-long
contracts. They have maintained their largest net-long exposure in gold in more
than four years. According to LSEG, a financial firm, physically-backed gold
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) witnessed their third consecutive monthly
inflow in August––21.94 tons.
Gold ETF Monthly Flows
A special
section: gold vs Bitcoin
The
competition between gold and Bitcoin has been a hot topic in the financial
services industry for years. Both assets have their own unique appeal to
investors, yet they represent very different approaches to wealth preservation
and capital growth. Both assets are viewed as hedges against inflation but in
slightly different ways. Gold's value has historically been tied to its ability
to hedge against currency depreciation and inflation. On the other hand,
Bitcoin is often seen as a hedge against the uncontrolled emission of fiat
currencies thanks to its fixed supply of 21 million coins. However, Bitcoin's
shorter history makes it less predictable in this role than gold.
Gold
and Bitcoin respond differently to increasing global risks, including
geopolitical conflicts and economic recessions. When global stability is
disrupted, gold tends to rise, while Bitcoin, which often correlates with U.S.
indices such as the S&P 500 and NASDAQ, tends to decline. This is because
Bitcoin is considered a high-risk, high-reward asset and is usually sold off
first when the risk-off sentiment hits the markets. Investors then shift their
funds into more reliable and less volatile assets. In fact, August has vividly
demonstrated this relationship, as gold increased by 2.2% during the month,
while Bitcoin price dropped by 8.5%. However, Bitcoin has outperformed gold
year-to-date (y-t-d), gaining 44% (see the chart).
Relative Performance of Key
Financial Assets in 2024
(December 29, 2023 = 0)
Over
time, this situation may change as Bitcoin gains credibility among
institutional investors. Several Bitcoin ETFs were launched earlier this year,
which have begun to reshape the cryptocurrency market. Specifically, ETFs
reduce Bitcoin's volatility as demand becomes more stable. Moreover, Bitcoin
ETFs compete with Gold ETFs for investors' funds.
According
to The Block, a crypto research portal, in August 2024, inflows into BTC ETFs
exceeded $200 million, bringing the total since their launch close to $60
billion. For comparison, the total assets under management (AUM) in gold ETFs
amount to approximately $90 billion. ‘If
this trend continues, Bitcoin ETFs could surpass gold ETFs by the end of the
year. In the long term, competition with Bitcoin is likely to exert bearish
pressure on gold prices,’ said Kar Yong Ang.
Outlook
Fundamentally,
the outlook for gold looks bright. We have singled out three important bullish
factors that will continue to play out in September 2024.
Global monetary policy
Gold
is priced in U.S. dollars and is therefore highly sensitive to changes in U.S.
interest rates, inflation, and the greenback's value. As already mentioned, the
market is positioned for a dovish Fed. In fact, the latest interest rates swap
market data implies roughly 220 bps worth of rate cuts by the Fed by the end of
December 2025. This means the market expects the U.S. central bank to cut the
borrowing costs in half over the next five quarters. It is widely expected that
other central banks will not fall far behind. Investors expect the European
Central Bank (ECB) to deliver three quarter-point rate cuts by the end of
January 2025, while the Bank of England (BoE) is anticipated to announce at
least two rate cuts of 25 bps each before the end of February 2025.
Fundamentally, a less tight (or loose) monetary policy worldwide is a major
bullish factor for gold. Because gold has no passive income and does not pay
any interest, the opportunity cost of holding it becomes lower when central
banks reduce their policy rates. The main risk is, of course, inflation. Should
it remain above central banks' targets or, even worse, start to increase, the
Fed and its counterparts will be forced to hold the rates higher for
longer.
Geopolitical uncertainty
The
conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, such as the Israel-Hamas
hostilities, the Red Sea crisis, and the ongoing tensions between Russia and
Ukraine, have destabilised world politics and raised many fears ranging from
oil and food supply disruptions to the prospect of a worldwide conflict. Gold,
considered a 'safe-haven' asset, typically sees increased demand during
political uncertainty and instability. While it is extremely difficult to
project the resolution of geopolitical conflicts, let alone to forecast the
emergence of new ones, peace negotiations in the hottest regions are yet to
commence. ‘Until there is a clear path
to stability, investors would prefer to err on the side of caution and will
simply buy gold 'just in case'. Nobody wants to be caught shorting the bullion
when the news of another military incident here or there hits the newswires’,
says Kar Yong Ang, global broker Octa analyst.
The
upcoming U.S. elections further complicate the global political landscape,
adding another reason for gold prices to keep rising. Due to its safe-haven
status, gold typically experiences increased buying interest during electoral
volatility. Historical data indicates that on a micro level, gold prices tend
to rise in the months leading up to an election and may continue to do so if
the election results are contested or lead to significant policy shifts.
China and India
Physical
demand for gold may continue to increase thanks to China and India, two major
gold consumers. Specifically, China has seen its national currency, renminbi
(RMB), appreciate more than 2% over the past month. This is not a welcoming
development for a country whose economy heavily depends on exports. Thus,
Chinese authorities may relax gold import quotas to stop the yuan from
appreciating too much. As a result, the physical and investment demand for gold
in China may rise in the months ahead.
Retail demand in India will
probably remain robust following the government's decision to cut import duties
on gold and silver from 15% to just 6%. This decision comes ahead of the Indian
festive season (October – March) and may boost jewellery consumption in the
country.
Technical picture
From
a technical perspective, during a 4-hour timeframe, we observe the first signs
of weakness. RSI signals bearish divergence, and the growth rate has slowed
down. Despite the bullish trend in gold in general, the price may decline
towards the 2,475.00 support level. At this level, the ascending trend line and
a 200-day moving average will act as support. Since the trend is generally
bullish, the price may renew the maximums after a mild correction. If the price
fails to hold the 2,475 level, it may drop towards 2,360–2,400 (dashed arrow on
the chart).
Gold Technical Chart (4-hour
timeframe)
On a weekly timeframe, we also see
a bearish divergence and a possible bearish wedge formation, which may become
highly negative for gold prices. However, it doesn't necessarily mean that the
price will drop immediately. Firstly, the price may correct towards the 20-week
exponential moving average, rebound to test the 2,600 level, and then pull back
towards the 2,400 level by the end of the year. By this time, the 50-week
moving average is expected to be near the 2,400 mark, which may provide a new
long-term entry point for gold buyers.
Gold Technical Chart (1-week
timeframe)
Conclusion
Overall,
we see a mixed picture. Fundamentally, gold is a ‘screaming buy’, but
technicals suggest that a short-term correction is likely. Gold is looking to
test $2,600 and may move towards $3,000 in 2025. However, technical analysis
indicates that the price may reach these highs only after a healthy bearish
correction.
‘There are so many reasons for the gold price
to continue rising in September, that the largest risk for gold bulls seems to
be pure complacency. Too many bullish factors are already priced in. If
investors start speculating that something is not playing out as planned they
may sharply reduce their net-long exposure leading to a major sell-off in gold
prices. This is not our base scenario as we believe that gold will continue to
trend higher slowly, but we must prepare for periods of above-normal volatility
and could see sharp downward corrections. A road to $2,600 per ounce will not
be an easy one’, said Kar Yong Ang, global broker Octa
analyst.
Key Macro Events in September (scheduled)
Bank of Canada meeting
4 September
U.S. nonfarm payrolls
6 September
U.S. Consumer Price
Index
11 September
European Central Bank
meeting
12 September
U.S. Consumer Sentiment
Index
13 September
Federal Reserve meeting
(decision, projections, and dot plot)
CentFx Gets Ready for Forex Expo Dubai 2024 and iFX EXPO Dubai 2025
Featured Videos
Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24
Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24
Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24
Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24
As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale.
Speakers:
Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends
Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect
Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RetailTrading #FintechInnovation #FinancialRegulation #DigitalAssets #GlobalFinance
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale.
Speakers:
Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends
Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect
Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RetailTrading #FintechInnovation #FinancialRegulation #DigitalAssets #GlobalFinance
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale.
Speakers:
Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends
Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect
Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RetailTrading #FintechInnovation #FinancialRegulation #DigitalAssets #GlobalFinance
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale.
Speakers:
Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends
Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect
Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RetailTrading #FintechInnovation #FinancialRegulation #DigitalAssets #GlobalFinance
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24
Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24
Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24
Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24
Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24
Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24
In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24
Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24
Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24
Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24
Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24
Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24
In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential.
Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world.
Speakers:
Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates
Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential.
Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world.
Speakers:
Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates
Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential.
Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world.
Speakers:
Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates
Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential.
Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world.
Speakers:
Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates
Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential.
Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world.
Speakers:
Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates
Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential.
Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world.
Speakers:
Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates
Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24
Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24
Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24
Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24
Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24
Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24
Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24
IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24
IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24
IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24
IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24
IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24
For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker.
Speakers:
Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace
James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone
Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker.
Speakers:
Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace
James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone
Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker.
Speakers:
Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace
James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone
Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker.
Speakers:
Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace
James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone
Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker.
Speakers:
Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace
James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone
Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker.
Speakers:
Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace
James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone
Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!