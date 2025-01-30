Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Goat Funded Trader: "Migration to Hong Kong is 99% Completed," $7 Million in Payouts

Thursday, 30/01/2025 | 09:08 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • CEO Della Torre blames "delays in funds being transferred from Spain to HK" for the migration's completion delay.
  • The company also announces new trading features and a reward system rollout for Q1 2025.
Goat Funded Trader (GFT) prop firm has completed its operational transition to Hong Kong, according to the company announcement releases this week. The firm also reports maintaining continuous trader payouts during the migration period, with total distributions exceeding $7 million to date.

GFT Completes Hong Kong Migration in 99%, Unveils Expansion Plans

In social media update, the company's CEO Edoardo Dalla Torre confirmed the migration is "99% complete", addressing recent concerns about payout delays. The temporary slowdown was attributed to enhanced security measures implemented to combat coordinated trading violations and administrative challenges related to fund transfers between Spain, where the company currently operates, and Hong Kong.

detailed the completion status of the geographical transition, noting temporary processing delays stemming from enhanced security protocols and international fund transfer procedures between European and Asian operations.

“We did face some delays for 2 reasons,” Dalla Torre wrote. “A group of coordinated cheaters/hedgers which we needed to evaluate carefully and delays in funds being transferred from Spain to HK.”

“We can proudly say this has been cleared,” the CEO further explained.

New Offering

The firm is set to launch several new initiatives in February. Planned developments include an upgraded trading interface and analytical dashboard. The company also outlined intentions to implement a points-based participation system, allowing active users to accrue and utilize rewards within the platform's ecosystem.

The announcement detailed the forthcoming release of a new trading challenge program, branded as "Instant Goat," though specific parameters were not disclosed in the initial communication.

Dalla Toore indicates these developments align with the firm's scheduled first-quarter operational objectives for 2025, following the completion of the regional transition.

“I thank everyone for your patience and support, it’s time to make great things happen in 2025,” he concluded.

MetaTrader and cTrader

In July 2024, Finance Magnates reported that GFT had introduced TradeLocker as a new trading platform . This development preceded another announcement regarding the company's decision to withdraw services from MetaTrader platforms once again.

GFT initially discontinued MetaTrader in February 2024 due to licensing challenges. However, a month before the latest withdrawal, the firm reinstated MetaQuotes trading tools, a move that was short-lived for its clients.

A few months later, GFT expanded its platform offerings by adding cTrader, a trading tool developed by Spotware.

