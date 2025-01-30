Goat Funded Trader: "Migration to Hong Kong is 99% Completed," $7 Million in Payouts

Goat Funded
Trader (GFT) prop firm has completed its operational transition to Hong Kong,
according to the company announcement releases this week. The firm also reports
maintaining continuous trader payouts during the migration period, with total
distributions exceeding $7 million to date.
GFT Completes Hong Kong
Migration in 99%, Unveils Expansion Plans
In social
media update, the company's CEO Edoardo Dalla Torre confirmed the migration is
"99% complete", addressing recent concerns about payout delays. The
temporary slowdown was attributed to enhanced security measures implemented to
combat coordinated trading violations and administrative challenges related to
fund transfers between Spain, where the company currently operates, and Hong
Kong.
detailed
the completion status of the geographical transition, noting temporary
processing delays stemming from enhanced security protocols and international
fund transfer procedures between European and Asian operations.
“We did face some delays for 2 reasons,” Dalla Torre
wrote. “A group of coordinated cheaters/hedgers which we needed to evaluate
carefully and delays in funds being transferred from Spain to HK.”
“We can proudly say this
has been cleared,” the CEO further explained.
It is with a Heavy Heart— Edward XL | CEO of GoatFundedTrader (@EdwardXLreal) January 29, 2025
I regret to inform you that
Our migration to HK is 99% COMPLETED
Payouts never stopped going out (check screenshot from Payout Junction)
We just crossed $7 Million in total payouts
However, we did face some delays for 2 reasons:
- a group of… pic.twitter.com/IqWg8P6vgL
New Offering
The firm is set to launch several new initiatives in February. Planned
developments include an upgraded trading interface and analytical dashboard.
The company also outlined intentions to implement a points-based participation
system, allowing active users to accrue and utilize rewards within the
platform's ecosystem.
The announcement detailed the forthcoming release of a new trading
challenge program, branded as "Instant Goat," though specific
parameters were not disclosed in the initial communication.
Dalla Toore indicates these developments align with the firm's scheduled
first-quarter operational objectives for 2025, following the completion of the
regional transition.
“I thank everyone for your patience and support, it’s time to make great things happen in 2025,” he concluded.
MetaTrader and cTrader
In July
2024, Finance Magnates reported that GFT had introduced TradeLocker as a
new trading platform
Trading Platform
In the FX space, a currency trading platform is a software provided by brokers to their respective client base, garnering access as traders in the broader market. Most commonly, this reflects an online interface or mobile app, complete with tools for order processing.Every broker needs one or more trading platforms to accommodate the needs of different clients. Being the backbone of the company’s offering, a trading platform provides clients with quotes, a selection of instruments to trade, real
In the FX space, a currency trading platform is a software provided by brokers to their respective client base, garnering access as traders in the broader market. Most commonly, this reflects an online interface or mobile app, complete with tools for order processing.Every broker needs one or more trading platforms to accommodate the needs of different clients. Being the backbone of the company’s offering, a trading platform provides clients with quotes, a selection of instruments to trade, real
Read this Term. This development preceded another announcement regarding
the company's decision to withdraw
services from MetaTrader platforms once again.
GFT
initially discontinued MetaTrader in February 2024 due to licensing challenges.
However, a month before the latest withdrawal, the firm reinstated MetaQuotes
trading tools, a
move that was short-lived for its clients.
A few
months later, GFT expanded its platform offerings by
adding cTrader, a trading tool developed by Spotware.
Goat Funded
Trader (GFT) prop firm has completed its operational transition to Hong Kong,
according to the company announcement releases this week. The firm also reports
maintaining continuous trader payouts during the migration period, with total
distributions exceeding $7 million to date.
GFT Completes Hong Kong
Migration in 99%, Unveils Expansion Plans
In social
media update, the company's CEO Edoardo Dalla Torre confirmed the migration is
"99% complete", addressing recent concerns about payout delays. The
temporary slowdown was attributed to enhanced security measures implemented to
combat coordinated trading violations and administrative challenges related to
fund transfers between Spain, where the company currently operates, and Hong
Kong.
detailed
the completion status of the geographical transition, noting temporary
processing delays stemming from enhanced security protocols and international
fund transfer procedures between European and Asian operations.
“We did face some delays for 2 reasons,” Dalla Torre
wrote. “A group of coordinated cheaters/hedgers which we needed to evaluate
carefully and delays in funds being transferred from Spain to HK.”
“We can proudly say this
has been cleared,” the CEO further explained.
It is with a Heavy Heart— Edward XL | CEO of GoatFundedTrader (@EdwardXLreal) January 29, 2025
I regret to inform you that
Our migration to HK is 99% COMPLETED
Payouts never stopped going out (check screenshot from Payout Junction)
We just crossed $7 Million in total payouts
However, we did face some delays for 2 reasons:
- a group of… pic.twitter.com/IqWg8P6vgL
New Offering
The firm is set to launch several new initiatives in February. Planned
developments include an upgraded trading interface and analytical dashboard.
The company also outlined intentions to implement a points-based participation
system, allowing active users to accrue and utilize rewards within the
platform's ecosystem.
The announcement detailed the forthcoming release of a new trading
challenge program, branded as "Instant Goat," though specific
parameters were not disclosed in the initial communication.
Dalla Toore indicates these developments align with the firm's scheduled
first-quarter operational objectives for 2025, following the completion of the
regional transition.
“I thank everyone for your patience and support, it’s time to make great things happen in 2025,” he concluded.
MetaTrader and cTrader
In July
2024, Finance Magnates reported that GFT had introduced TradeLocker as a
new trading platform
Trading Platform
In the FX space, a currency trading platform is a software provided by brokers to their respective client base, garnering access as traders in the broader market. Most commonly, this reflects an online interface or mobile app, complete with tools for order processing.Every broker needs one or more trading platforms to accommodate the needs of different clients. Being the backbone of the company’s offering, a trading platform provides clients with quotes, a selection of instruments to trade, real
In the FX space, a currency trading platform is a software provided by brokers to their respective client base, garnering access as traders in the broader market. Most commonly, this reflects an online interface or mobile app, complete with tools for order processing.Every broker needs one or more trading platforms to accommodate the needs of different clients. Being the backbone of the company’s offering, a trading platform provides clients with quotes, a selection of instruments to trade, real
Read this Term. This development preceded another announcement regarding
the company's decision to withdraw
services from MetaTrader platforms once again.
GFT
initially discontinued MetaTrader in February 2024 due to licensing challenges.
However, a month before the latest withdrawal, the firm reinstated MetaQuotes
trading tools, a
move that was short-lived for its clients.
A few
months later, GFT expanded its platform offerings by
adding cTrader, a trading tool developed by Spotware.