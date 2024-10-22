Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Prop Firm Goat Funded Trader Adds cTrader to Its Platform Lineup

Prop Firm Goat Funded Trader Adds cTrader to Its Platform Lineup

Tuesday, 22/10/2024 | 09:28 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • GFT had been considering this move since summer, after introducing TradeLocker
  • These changes follow the prop trading provider's second departure from MetaTrader in July
Goat Funded Trader (GFT), a prop firm offering retail investors access to accounts up to $800,000, has just announced the addition of cTrader, Spotware's popular trading tool, to its lineup of investment platforms. This is the latest product introduced by GFT in recent months, following the addition of TradeLocker and the farewell to MetaTrader.

Prop Firm Goat Funded Trader Unveils New Platform: cTrader Added to the Mix

In recent days, Goat Funded Trader has been teasing its clients on social media with hints of a "big announcement." Some traders correctly guessed that GFT was introducing a new platform, cTrader from Spotware. To celebrate this update, the prop firm is also offering discounts on its challenges using the code CTRADER.

After moving away from MetaQuotes' trading platforms twice this year, GFT has been on the hunt for alternative solutions to offer its traders. In response, the company first introduced TradeLocker access in July, and then considered launching cTrader in August.

"We heard you want cTrader as well. Recently we introduced TradeLocker. Should we add cTrader?" CEO Edoardo Dalla Torre asked in September. Two months after posing this question, the prop firm is now delivering on its clients' expectations by implementing the new platform.

GFT was among the first firms to drop MetaQuotes' platform in February 2024 due to licensing issues. Although the company briefly brought back the popular trading tools, the return was short-lived.

cTrader Gains Popularity Among Prop Firms and Traders

cTrader, alongside TradeLocker and MatchTrader, has become a popular choice for prop firms transitioning away from MetaTrader. In recent months, The Funded Trader and MyFundedFX have also added the platform to their offerings.

According to PropFirmMatch data, at least a dozen verified and trader-recommended prop firms currently use cTrader. These include FTMO, Fintokei, Funding Pips, and Lark Funding. Fintokei recently boasted that it paid out over €4 million to traders in just the first eight months of this year.

Meanwhile, Spotware, the company behind cTrader, has released version 5.0.22 of its desktop application. The latest update introduces a new feature and addresses several issues to improve user experience and overall performance.

prop trading
ctrader
Spotware
prop firms
Damian Chmiel
  • 1883 Articles
  • 41 Followers
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1883 Articles
  • 41 Followers

