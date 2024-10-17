FX/CFD Brokers and Prop Firms Get Real-Time Risk Alerts as DXtrade Adds Tapaas

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Thursday, 17/10/2024 | 07:00 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The DXtrade platform has integrated new risk management tools to enhance real-time analytics.
  • Risk management is increasingly crucial in the volatile retail trading markets.
dxtrade and tapass

Devexperts has announced an upgrade to its DXtrade multi-asset trading platform through a new integration with risk management company Tapaas. With the newest partnership, platform provider wants to offer FX/CFD brokers more robust tools to evaluate and mitigate potential market threats.

Devexperts Enhances DXtrade Platform with Tapaas Risk Management Integration

The integration will allow DXtrade-powered brokers to access real-time analytics and alerts from Tapaas, enabling continuous monitoring and swift detection of potential threats to their operations.

Jon Light, Head of OTC Platform at Devexperts
Jon Light, Head of OTC Platform at Devexperts, Source: LinkedIn

"Our risk management settings are comprehensive and allow for trading to take place in a safe and controlled environment,” Jon Light, Head of OCD Platform at Devexperts, said. “The integration with Tapaas will complement and further enhance these tools, allowing brokers to effectively monitor risks and take action where necessary."

This is not DXtrade's first collaboration aimed at enhancing risk management capabilities for brokers. In early September, Centroid Risk, a platform from fintech company Centroid Solutions, joined the group of firms working with the Devexperts platform.

The new features will complement DXtrade's existing risk management functionality, which includes configurable limits on instruments, groups, and accounts, as well as stop-loss and take-profit settings. The platform also offers an embedded trading journal and performance dashboard.

Tom Vasak, CEO of Tapaas
Tom Vasak, CEO of Tapaas

"The integration between Tapaas and Devexperts for DXtrade responds to an imminent need for existing and prospective clients on both ends,” Tom Vasak, CEO of Tapaas, added. “We're very happy to bring the unparalleled capabilities of Tapaas risk management to a broader audience."

This enhancement to DXtrade comes at a time when risk management is increasingly crucial in the volatile FX/CFD trading landscape. It should offer brokers a more comprehensive view of their risk exposure across various trading systems, potentially improving their ability to protect against operational risks.

This month, DXtrade also partnered with Finalto to boost liquidity services for brokers. From now on, trading companies can access liquidity across more than 3,000 instruments.

Meanwhile, DXtrade has upgraded its platform to better support proprietary trading. The latest update aims to assist brokers and proprietary firms in launching challenges and contests. This new configuration provides tools for organizing competitions using DXtrade XT as a simulated trading environment.

