FTMO Acquires OANDA from CVC: Plans to Operate It as a Standalone Business

CVC Asia Fund IV has agreed to sell OANDA Global Corporation to FTMO Group. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals. The financial terms were not disclosed.

OANDA, founded in 1996, provides a digital trading platform for retail and corporate clients. It offers multi-asset trading, currency data, and analytics. The company operates in major financial hubs, including New York, London, and Tokyo.

OANDA Transforms Under CVC, FTMO Acquisition

"The team have taken OANDA from a regional foreign exchange provider to a fully diversified offering, whilst building upon its historic strengths in regulatory compliance and best-in-class customer support. We would like to thank the entire team at OANDA for their efforts,” Siddharth Patel, Managing Partner at CVC, said.

Since 2018, OANDA has expanded under CVC Funds. It introduced new products, established a back-end office in Poland, and developed a mobile trading platform Trading Platform In the FX space, a currency trading platform is a software provided by brokers to their respective client base, garnering access as traders in the broader market. Most commonly, this reflects an online interface or mobile app, complete with tools for order processing.Every broker needs one or more trading platforms to accommodate the needs of different clients. Being the backbone of the company’s offering, a trading platform provides clients with quotes, a selection of instruments to trade, real In the FX space, a currency trading platform is a software provided by brokers to their respective client base, garnering access as traders in the broader market. Most commonly, this reflects an online interface or mobile app, complete with tools for order processing.Every broker needs one or more trading platforms to accommodate the needs of different clients. Being the backbone of the company’s offering, a trading platform provides clients with quotes, a selection of instruments to trade, real Read this Term.

"We thank CVC for their confidence in us and support of our mission of transforming OANDA into the global leader it is today. We are excited to continue delivering on our strategy under FTMO’s ownership," Gavin Bambury, CEO of OANDA, commented.

FTMO Welcomes OANDA's Management

"We are delighted to welcome OANDA’s existing management team, whose track record in complex, regulated markets, strong expertise in risk management Risk Management One of the most common terms utilized by brokers, risk management refers to the practice of identifying potential risks in advance. Most commonly, this also involves the analysis of risk and the undertaking of precautionary steps to both mitigate and prevent for such risk.Such efforts are essential for brokers and venues in the finance industry, given the potential for fallout in the face of unforeseen events or crises. Given a more tightly regulated environment across nearly every asset class, One of the most common terms utilized by brokers, risk management refers to the practice of identifying potential risks in advance. Most commonly, this also involves the analysis of risk and the undertaking of precautionary steps to both mitigate and prevent for such risk.Such efforts are essential for brokers and venues in the finance industry, given the potential for fallout in the face of unforeseen events or crises. Given a more tightly regulated environment across nearly every asset class, Read this Term and customer-centric philosophy fully complements FTMO’s own vision and strategy," Otakar Šuffner, FTMO's co-founder and CEO, and Marek Vašíček, FTMO's co-founder and CTO, commented.

FTMO, based in the Czech Republic, provides educational and training services for traders. It plans to keep OANDA as a standalone business.

They added: "We look forward to building together a unique, comprehensive trading powerhouse group of companies that has not existed in the market until now."

Nomura and Santander advised CVC, while Milbank (Hong Kong) LLP provided legal support. J.P. Morgan advised FTMO, with legal counsel from Latham & Watkins LLP.