FTMO Acquires OANDA from CVC: Plans to Operate It as a Standalone Business

Monday, 03/02/2025 | 16:20 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The sale of OANDA is pending regulatory approval, and the terms of the transaction are undisclosed.
  • CVC Asia Fund has held ownership of OANDA since 2018.
Radek Dyntar and Eva Svobodová with FTMO's two co-founders sitting at the extreme left and right
Radek Dyntar and Eva Svobodová with FTMO's two co-founders sitting at the extreme left and right

CVC Asia Fund IV has agreed to sell OANDA Global Corporation to FTMO Group. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals. The financial terms were not disclosed.

OANDA, founded in 1996, provides a digital trading platform for retail and corporate clients. It offers multi-asset trading, currency data, and analytics. The company operates in major financial hubs, including New York, London, and Tokyo.

OANDA Transforms Under CVC, FTMO Acquisition

Siddharth Patel, Managing Partner at CVC
Siddharth Patel, Managing Partner at CVC, Source: LinkedIn

"The team have taken OANDA from a regional foreign exchange provider to a fully diversified offering, whilst building upon its historic strengths in regulatory compliance and best-in-class customer support. We would like to thank the entire team at OANDA for their efforts,” Siddharth Patel, Managing Partner at CVC, said.

Since 2018, OANDA has expanded under CVC Funds. It introduced new products, established a back-end office in Poland, and developed a mobile trading platform .

"We thank CVC for their confidence in us and support of our mission of transforming OANDA into the global leader it is today. We are excited to continue delivering on our strategy under FTMO’s ownership," Gavin Bambury, CEO of OANDA, commented.

FTMO Welcomes OANDA's Management

"We are delighted to welcome OANDA’s existing management team, whose track record in complex, regulated markets, strong expertise in risk management and customer-centric philosophy fully complements FTMO’s own vision and strategy," Otakar Šuffner, FTMO's co-founder and CEO, and Marek Vašíček, FTMO's co-founder and CTO, commented.

FTMO, based in the Czech Republic, provides educational and training services for traders. It plans to keep OANDA as a standalone business.

They added: "We look forward to building together a unique, comprehensive trading powerhouse group of companies that has not existed in the market until now."

Nomura and Santander advised CVC, while Milbank (Hong Kong) LLP provided legal support. J.P. Morgan advised FTMO, with legal counsel from Latham & Watkins LLP.

Topics
FTMO
retail
retail forex
Acquisition
retail FX
oanda
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
