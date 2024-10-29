Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

CySEC Halts FXOpen EU Sole Shareholder's Voting Rights, Allowed Six Months to Restructure

Tuesday, 29/10/2024 | 15:03 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The regulator mentioned that Aliaksandr Klimenka’s influence as the firm's sole indirect shareholder could potentially jeopardize its ability to manage itself prudently.
  • The six-month grace period is intended to allow FXOpen EU Ltd sufficient time to restructure its governance.
Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) suspended the voting rights of FXOpen's sole shareholder, Aliaksandr Klimenka, over concerns about his influence on the company's management.

Voting Rights Suspended

CySEC highlighted that the matter is a governance issue that FXOpen EU Ltd must resolve within the next six months. In July, the regulator reportedly determined that Klimenka's influence as the sole indirect shareholder of FXOpen EU Ltd could potentially harm the company's ability to manage itself in a sound and prudent manner.

"CySEC decided the suspension of the exercise of the voting rights attached to the shares of the CIF, held by Mr. Aliaksandr Klimenka, through the company FXOpen Ltd (the sole direct shareholder of the CIF), which shall come into force after six months, in order to end that situation," the regulator mentioned.

CySEC's ruling will reportedly suspend Klimenka's voting rights, which are held indirectly through FXOpen Ltd. However, the suspension will take effect after a six-month grace period, giving FXOpen EU Ltd time to find a solution.

Restructuring Governance

CySEC's intention behind this timeframe is to provide FXOpen EU Ltd with adequate time to restructure its governance. Whether through changes in ownership or internal management adjustments, the regulator mentioned that the company must find a way to ensure that its management is free from undue shareholder influence.

Early this year, Klimenka was charged with money laundering conspiracy and operating an unlicensed money services business, allegedly behind the notorious digital currency exchange BTC-e.

According to information from the Office of Public Affairs at the US Department of Justice, the indictment spans from 2011 to 2017 and involved cybercrime, online money laundering, and a range of illicit transactions.

The indictment suggested that the Belarusian Cypriot, among others, controlled BTC-e. The platform reportedly enabled users to trade Bitcoin anonymously. According to the report, BTC-e allegedly operated without proper registration as a money services business and lacked essential anti-money laundering processes despite conducting substantial business in the US.

About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
