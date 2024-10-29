Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Prop Firm Traddoo Partners With TradersLaunch and Enters Futures Market

Tuesday, 29/10/2024 | 07:37 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Another company in the sector has decided to offer its clients access to markets beyond CFDs.
  • Trading will include NinjaTrader and Volumetrica platforms.
Prop firm Traddoo announced a strategic pivot to futures trading through a new partnership with TradersLaunch, marking a shift from its previous forex-focused business model.

Traddoo Pivots to Futures Trading Following FunderPro Split

The transition comes after a two-month operational pause and the termination of Traddoo's partnership with FunderPro, which resulted in a contractual restriction preventing the firm from offering forex trading services for one year.

“It was time to future-proof our operations,” the company commented. “The same live capital allocations we brought to FX - now available for Futures Traders.”

The US-based prop firm has already completed several integration milestones, including the implementation of Volumetrica and NinjaTrader platforms, which are widely used in futures trading. The company has also established its core trading infrastructure through TradersLaunch.

Traddoo is currently finalizing essential operational components, including KYC protocols, payment processing systems, and communication infrastructure. The company expects these elements to be completed in the coming weeks, enabling a full-scale launch of its futures trading services.

In recent months, several prop trading firms have entered the futures market, including The Funded Trader, which launched The Futures Traders, and Crypto Fund Trader, which introduced its Crypto Futures Platform.

The prop trading sector is rapidly evolving, attracting increased interest from traditional FX and CFD brokers.

More CFD Brokers Entering the Prop Trading Market

In October, Axi Markets celebrated the anniversary of its prop trading brand, Axi Select. Over the past year, the brand attracted 17,000 traders and offered funding up to $1 million.

Additionally, ATFX has joined the list of brokers offering prop trading. According to an exclusive report from Finance Magnates, the new prop trading venture will be directly connected to ATFX’s brokerage services.

“Our vision for this new trading company extends beyond a mere funding platform,” Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX, said regarding the upcoming launch of the prop trading platform. “We are committed to building a comprehensive system that not only provides traders with the capital they require but also integrates them into a trusted and secure ecosystem. This level of support and reliability is unmatched in the industry.”

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
