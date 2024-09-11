Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Prop Firm Traddoo Temporarily Suspends Access for New Clients

Wednesday, 11/09/2024 | 11:45 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The company has decided to halt challenge sales due to ongoing platform updates.
  • It is working on implementing a new dashboard and payments for its customers.
Prop Trading Trading Screen

Traddoo, operating in the retail proprietary trading industry, has announced that it is temporarily suspending challenge sales to new clients. For existing customers, it's business as usual, and the change is due to updates being implemented in the current client platform.

Traddoo Suspends Challenge Sales, but for Good Reason

According to information shared on Discord by Dylan Worrall, CEO of prop firm Traddoo, the company is currently working on introducing a new client dashboard, which will take several weeks. As a result, it warns its customers of "brief interruptions" and is suspending "new challenge purchases temporarily."

Dylan Worrall, CEO of prop firm Traddoo
Dylan Worrall, CEO of prop firm Traddoo

Nothing changes for existing traders, who still have access to their challenges, trading, and withdrawals. "We're committed to keeping things running smoothly for you while we make these improvements," Worrall commented.

What changes can be expected in the coming weeks at Traddoo? According to the CEO's announcements, the new dashboard will provide traders with more information, be more user-friendly, and easier to use. Soon, options for paying with credit and debit cards will also be added. Moreover, the company intends to change its current trader evaluation model.

Prop Firms Suspend Challenges and Operations

While Traddoo has suspended challenges due to work on improving the platform, similar information recently has mainly concerned solvency issues in the rapidly changing prop industry.

Just yesterday (Tuesday), Finance Magnates reported that Fundedlions is disappearing from the prop firm's map, suggesting it was "attacked and blackmailed" by its technology provider . As a result, the company has temporarily (for an unknown duration) suspended operations and begun the process of migrating to the MetaTrader 5 platform.

A few weeks ago, UK-based Indigo Trader Funding also decided to halt its operations, as it "failed in this business endeavor." The official announcement came only a day after the company's name was officially removed from the company registry. It applied for the strike-off on August 12.

Last month, Karma Prop Traders, which had only started operations at the beginning of 2024, also disappeared from the market. In this case, however, everything ended well for investors, as their accounts and outstanding withdrawals were taken over by Sway Funded.

