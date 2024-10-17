Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Prop Trading: Axi Select Marks One Year, Attracting over 17K Traders

Prop Trading: Axi Select Marks One Year, Attracting over 17K Traders

Thursday, 17/10/2024 | 10:49 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The firm offers funding of up to $1 million USD and allows traders to retain 90% profits.
  • The program is available to AxiTrader clients and is not accessible to residents of AU, NZ, EU, or the UK.
Axi, a global Forex and CFD broker, has announced the one-year anniversary of its capital allocation program, Axi Select. According to the firm, the program distinguishes itself from traditional models in the prop trading industry by focusing on providing traders with a realistic chance to transition into professional trading.

Axi serves customers across more than 100 countries. The broker offers Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on various asset classes, including Forex , shares, gold, oil, and coffee.

Axi Select Marks Year One

Axi Select is available exclusively to clients of AxiTrader Limited. Axi acts as the principal counterparty to all client positions. Additionally, the program is not accessible to residents of Australia, New Zealand, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.

According to Greg Rubin, Head of Axi Select, the program has made notable advancements in capital allocation by focusing on the potential of traders. He said: “This past year, we’ve seen Axi Select really stand out among other similar programs by providing real opportunities for success and growth.”

Axi Select provides access to funding up to $1 million USD and allows traders to retain up to 90% of their profits.

Meanwhile, Axi has announced John Stones as its latest Brand Ambassador, as reported by Finance Magnates. Stones, a defender for the England national team, has played for Manchester City since 2016, making over 200 appearances and winning 13 trophies.

Program Reports Record Payouts

There are no registration or monthly fees to join the program. Participants can trade using either Standard or Pro live accounts, benefiting from unrestrictive trading conditions and a range of supportive tools.

Since its inception in 2023, Axi Select has attracted over 17,400 traders. The program experienced a record month in September, coinciding with its anniversary, as it disbursed over $440,000 in payouts to traders.

proprietary trading
Axi
retail
retail brokers
prop firms
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
