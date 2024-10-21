Exclusive: ATFX to Launch Prop Trading Services

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Monday, 21/10/2024 | 09:37 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • The upcoming prop trading company will be directly affiliated with ATFX’s brokerage services.
  • It will even allow traders to earn additional income by sharing their trading strategies with others.
ATFX, a popular forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) broker, is set to launch prop trading services, Finance Magnates has learned exclusively. The broker highlighted that the upcoming services will enable traders to focus on their “financial and professional growth.”

A Direct Affiliate of ATFX

The new prop trading company will be directly affiliated with ATFX. The brokerage further emphasised that its prop trading services would offer “deep confidence” to traders, allowing them to scale their strategies within a compliant framework.

Indeed, ATFX is one of the heavily regulated brokers with authorisations from agencies in the United Kingdom, Australia, Cyprus, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Mauritius, and Seychelles. It also operates in over 23 countries.

“Our vision for this new trading company extends beyond a mere funding platform,” Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX, said regarding the upcoming launch of the prop trading platform. “We are committed to building a comprehensive system that not only provides traders with the capital they require but also integrates them into a trusted and secure ecosystem. This level of support and reliability is unmatched in the industry.”

Empowering Traders

The brokerage additionally highlighted that its prop trading services will cater to both seasoned traders and newcomers.

Furthermore, the new prop trading platform will offer consistently profitable traders access to increased trading funds, enabling them to scale their strategies and maximise profits. Traders will also be able to earn additional income by sharing their successful trading strategies with others.

“The launch of this firm marks a significant milestone, made possible by the unwavering support of ATFX’s global trading community,” ATFX stated. “The company’s mission is to deliver an unparalleled online trading experience, empowering both experienced professionals and newcomers to thrive in the competitive trading landscape.”

