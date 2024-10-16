IG Now Available on TradingView Platform

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Wednesday, 16/10/2024 | 07:43 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • TradingView integrates IG as a broker partner, expanding trading options for 2 million users.
  • The platform also enhances futures data features for Singapore Exchange and ICE Futures Singapore contracts.
TradingView, the financial platform and social network for traders and investors, announced today (Wednesday) the integration of IG, a publicly listed provider of online trading services and CFDs, into its broker ecosystem.

IG Joins TradingView's Broker Integration Platform

The addition of IG to TradingView's roster of integrated brokers offers users direct access to IG's trading services through the platform interface. This integration allows TradingView's community of traders and investors to leverage IG's offerings without leaving the platform.

Founded in 1974, IG is one of the few brokers that is publicly traded. The company serves over 340,000 clients worldwide from 17 offices across five continents. The broker offers spreads starting from 0.6 points on key FX pairs, 0.8 points on major indices, and 0.1 points on commodities. Additionally, IG emphasizes safety by holding client funds in segregated accounts.

“Now that IG has joined the TradingView trading ecosystem, its services have become even more accessible for our millions-strong community of traders and investors,” TradingView commented. “To start navigating markets with IG, head to the trading panel, find the broker’s icon, and log in with your IG account details.”

This month, TradingView also partnered with another popular FX/CFD broker, Markets.com, which is part of the Finalto Group. Additionally, Tradu, a multi-asset trading provider, and the cryptocurrency exchange HTX have joined the ranks of TradingView's partners.

TradingView Enhances Futures Data for SGX and ICE Futures Singapore

In a separate announcement, TradingView revealed significant improvements to its futures data offerings, specifically for contracts from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE Futures Singapore).

One key update allows users to choose between the settlement price and the last price as the closing value on charts. The settlement price, calculated at the end of the trading day by averaging final bid/ask prices and other values, offers traders a more stable reference point for assessing gains or losses. Users can easily switch between these options using the SET button at the bottom of the chart or by adjusting settings in the chart menu.

Another notable feature is the ability to back-adjust contracts in continuous futures. This function helps smooth out price differences that occur when switching between futures contracts, eliminating roll gaps. When a chart shifts to a new contract, the system calculates a coefficient based on the price difference between the old and new contracts, ensuring better alignment of previous contracts and providing a more consistent historical view.

Lastly, TradingView has introduced the ability to view open interest values for Singapore futures. Open interest, representing the total number of active contracts that haven't been settled, is a crucial metric for gauging market activity. Users can access this data through the "Indicators, Metrics & Strategies" menu by searching for the Open Interest indicator.

These updates are part of TradingView's ongoing efforts to improve its platform, which now provides access to over 2 million financial instruments worldwide through hundreds of data feeds.

