Tradu Partners with Data Intellect for Platform Launch After TradingView Deal

Friday, 11/10/2024 | 09:56 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The collaboration aims to provide 24/7 development and support for the multi-asset trading platform.
  • Recently, Tradu has partnered with TradingView to provide clients access to charting tools.
Tradu

Tradu, a multi-asset trading platform, has formed a partnership with Data Intellect, a global data and technology company. The partnership aims to support the launch of Tradu’s platform. Data Intellect will provide 24/7 development and support services, improving Tradu’s ability to serve its users around the world.

Additionally, Tradu has recently partnered with TradingView, enabling its clients to access TradingView’s advanced charting tools. This integration allows users to analyze markets, create custom templates, and trade directly through the TradingView interface within the Tradu CFD system. The feature includes single-sign-on access at no extra cost.

Data Intellect for Tradu Support

Brendan Callan, CEO, Tradu, Source: LinkedIn

Tradu offers access to a wide range of tradable assets, including stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies , CFDs, forex , and indices. Users can trade these assets within a single application that is designed to be user-friendly.

“Partnering with Data Intellect was a strategic choice that aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver an exceptional trading experience,” commented Brendan Callan, CEO of Tradu.

“The team’s expertise in data-driven technology and global support infrastructure has been invaluable in the successful launch of our platform. With their collaboration, we’re confident that Tradu can provide seamless, 24/7 service to our growing global user base, ensuring our platform stays at the cutting edge of the industry.”

Delivering Intuitive Trading Experience

Steve Turner, CEO at Data Intellect
Steve Turner, CEO at Data Intellect, Source: LinkedIn

Data Intellect’s involvement will strengthen Tradu's support infrastructure, allowing it to meet the needs of a global audience. This support complements Tradu’s internal development team.

Tradu’s platform is designed to offer an intuitive trading experience across different markets. It is accessible through both mobile and web platforms. The company combines market access, technology, and trading expertise to provide users with a comprehensive trading solution.

Steve Turner, CEO at Data Intellect, commented: “This partnership helps Tradu to offer a comprehensive suite of payment solutions, enhancing the overall user experience knowing that the platform’s global audience is fully supported. We look forward to continuing this strong collaboration and driving further success together.”

