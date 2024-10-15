Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

TradingView Integrates with HTX to Enable Direct Crypto Trading

TradingView Integrates with HTX to Enable Direct Crypto Trading

Tuesday, 15/10/2024 | 08:21 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • HTX serves over 47 million users and provides access to more than 700 trading pairs.
  • Recently, TradingView has added Markets.com, enabling access to shares, indices, forex, and cryptos.
TradingView

HTX, a digital asset trading platform, has partnered with TradingView, a financial analysis and trading platform. The collaboration integrates HTX into TradingView’s Broker feature, allowing users to trade cryptocurrencies directly through TradingView.

Platform Integration Aims to Improve Efficiency

According to the release, HTX users can now access their accounts and trade without needing to switch between platforms. The new feature enables users to trade, monitor market trends, and place orders in real-time from a single interface. This integration aims to improve the efficiency and convenience of cryptocurrency trading.

Oleg Mukhanov, CEO, TradingView, Source: LinkedIn
Oleg Mukhanov, CEO, TradingView, Source: LinkedIn

HTX, established in 2013, has crypto licenses across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and the Middle East. The platform serves 47 million users and offers over 700 spot and derivatives trading pairs. It provides discounts on trading fees, with rates as low as 0.01%. HTX is positioning itself as a competitive player in the global crypto market.

Recently, TradingView has added Markets.com, a broker that provides access to multiple global markets through contracts for difference, as reported by Finance Magnates. These markets include shares, indices, forex, commodities, bonds, and cryptocurrencies. TradingView users can now utilize the same charting tools along with the features offered by Markets.com.

Expanding Options Through TradingView

The partnership with TradingView allows HTX to broaden its reach and offer more trading options. TradingView, known for its market analysis tools and user base, adds value to the partnership with its extensive data and trading community. This integration supports HTX's goal of enhancing its services for cryptocurrency investors.

“We are excited to announce this long-term strategic partnership with TradingView,” HTX stated.

“With TradingView's Broker feature, HTX users will benefit from a more streamlined and convenient trading experience, while TradingView users will gain access to HTX's premium services and resources.”

Meanwhile, HTX has appointed Hassan Sunny, the national football team goalkeeper, as its Chief Safeguarding Officer. This appointment serves as a sponsorship agreement to enhance the exchange's commitment to user asset security. Sunny has played for Singapore since 2004.

