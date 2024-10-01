Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Markets.com Links Up with TradingView, Bringing CFDs on Forex and Crypto

Markets.com Links Up with TradingView, Bringing CFDs on Forex and Crypto

Tuesday, 01/10/2024 | 08:47 GMT
  • The broker, part of Finalto Group, serves over 4.7 million clients in 170 countries.
  • Recently, the firm partnered with Worldpay to manage global payment processing and fund disbursements.
TradingView has announced the addition of Markets.com, a broker that offers access to various global markets through contracts for difference (CFDs).

These include shares, indices, forex, commodities, bonds, and cryptocurrencies . TradingView users can now use the same charting tools, combined with the features of Markets.com.

Integrating with TradingView

Markets.com was founded in 2008 and is part of the Finalto Group. It serves over 4.7 million clients in more than 170 countries. The broker is regulated by several authorities, including ASIC , FCA, CySEC, FSCA, and FSC.

The platform processes trading volumes exceeding $3 trillion. Its team of 500 professionals aims to provide traders with advanced tools, market insights, and price transparency. The integration with TradingView aims to extends these services to a broader audience.

Meanwhile, Worldpay has partnered with Markets.com to manage global payments processing and fund disbursements, as reported by Finance Magnates. Markets.com aims to enhance the trading experience with faster and more secure transactions. Worldpay processes over 40 billion transactions annually across 146 countries and 135 currencies.

Executive Leadership Changes

Markets.com has announced recent changes in its executive leadership. Ali Makki is leaving his position as Head of MENA after a nine-month tenure, expressing gratitude for the experience and opportunities gained during his time with the company.

In a separate development, Elena Christodoulou has been promoted to Head of Europe. Previously serving as Regional Manager for the DACH region since February 2021, Christodoulou will now oversee operations and strategic initiatives across Europe. Her responsibilities will include managing client relationships and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Additionally, Marcelo Spina has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. He has over 20 years of experience in the retail and institutional brokerage sectors, having previously held positions at Morgan Stanley, FXCM, Gain Capital, GFT, and Saxo.

