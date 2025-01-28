Exclusive: XTB Plans to Launch Spot Cryptocurrencies, Seeking Head of Digital Assets

XTB is looking for someone to "build a complete technical setup for cryptocurrency trading."
The company's Head of Trading, Kaczmarzyk, confirmed to Finance Magnates that spot crypto trading is under review.
Publicly
listed fintech XTB (WSE: XTB) plans to introduce spot cryptocurrencies to its
offering, likely this year, Finance Magnates has learned.
While
digital assets have been available through the company since 2018, they were
only offered as contracts for difference (CFD). XTB, which aims to
become an all-in-one financial super app, now plans to expand its offering to
include "physical" cryptocurrencies.
“Head of Crypto” Wanted
Recently,
XTB posted a job listing on LinkedIn seeking a "Head of Crypto." The
posting indicated that XTB was looking for someone to "build a
comprehensive digital asset trading platform for retail clients".
"If
you have experience in crypto custody, order execution, and a strong
understanding of cryptocurrency-related regulations, we invite you to join our
team and shape the future of cryptocurrency trading with us," the job
posting stated.
Although
the job posting has expired, and it's unclear whether XTB has filled the
position, Finance Magnates confirmed directly with the company that spot
cryptocurrencies are under consideration.
While some unofficial
sources suggest the new cryptocurrency offering could launch this year, the
company hasn't committed to specific dates.
Kaczmarzyk
emphasized that other products currently take priority: "For now, we're
focusing on long-term investment products such as retirement accounts. Bonds
have temporarily fallen out of our plans, as clients seem to prefer the
simplicity of interest-bearing savings accounts".
While XTB
might still be primarily associated with CFDs, most new clients show no
interest in these instruments.
"Currently,
around 80% of our new clients make their first transaction in stocks and ETFs,
which reflects a shift in customer intentions," Arnaout revealed.
XTB has had
a strong year on the stock market, growing by almost 90% in 2024 and testing
historical highs above 78 zlotys per share. Shareholders are now eagerly
awaiting the latest Q4 and full-year report. The most recent Q3 results showed
a 67% revenue increase and nearly doubled net profit to 200 million zlotys.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
