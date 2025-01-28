Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Exclusive: XTB Plans to Launch Spot Cryptocurrencies, Seeking Head of Digital Assets

Tuesday, 28/01/2025 | 09:25 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • XTB is looking for someone to "build a complete technical setup for cryptocurrency trading."
  • The company's Head of Trading, Kaczmarzyk, confirmed to Finance Magnates that spot crypto trading is under review.
XTB Headquarter in Warsaw, Poland
Publicly listed fintech XTB (WSE: XTB) plans to introduce spot cryptocurrencies to its offering, likely this year, Finance Magnates has learned.

While digital assets have been available through the company since 2018, they were only offered as contracts for difference (CFD). XTB, which aims to become an all-in-one financial super app, now plans to expand its offering to include "physical" cryptocurrencies.

“Head of Crypto” Wanted

Recently, XTB posted a job listing on LinkedIn seeking a "Head of Crypto." The posting indicated that XTB was looking for someone to "build a comprehensive digital asset trading platform for retail clients".

"If you have experience in crypto custody, order execution, and a strong understanding of cryptocurrency-related regulations, we invite you to join our team and shape the future of cryptocurrency trading with us," the job posting stated.

Although the job posting has expired, and it's unclear whether XTB has filled the position, Finance Magnates confirmed directly with the company that spot cryptocurrencies are under consideration.

"We're Considering Cryptocurrencies"

Filip Kaczmarzyk, Head of Trading Department at XTB, confirmed they are "considering cryptocurrencies ." He noted that if implemented, the company would maintain both crypto CFDs and spot trading, treating them "as two different instruments".

While some unofficial sources suggest the new cryptocurrency offering could launch this year, the company hasn't committed to specific dates.

Kaczmarzyk emphasized that other products currently take priority: "For now, we're focusing on long-term investment products such as retirement accounts. Bonds have temporarily fallen out of our plans, as clients seem to prefer the simplicity of interest-bearing savings accounts".

XTB's Super App Vision

During Finance Magnates’ visit to XTB's Warsaw headquarters, CEO Omar Arnaout confirmed the fintech 's ambition to become an all-in-one financial super app. He mentioned that XTB needs approximately 5-6 more products to fully realize this vision. Spot cryptocurrencies would certainly be another stepping stone toward achieving this goal.

Since 2023, XTB has introduced numerous product innovations, including fractional shares and ETFs, Investment Plans, multi-currency card payments, and retirement accounts across an increasing number of countries.

Omar Arnaout, CEO of XTB

While XTB might still be primarily associated with CFDs, most new clients show no interest in these instruments.

"Currently, around 80% of our new clients make their first transaction in stocks and ETFs, which reflects a shift in customer intentions," Arnaout revealed.

XTB has had a strong year on the stock market, growing by almost 90% in 2024 and testing historical highs above 78 zlotys per share. Shareholders are now eagerly awaiting the latest Q4 and full-year report. The most recent Q3 results showed a 67% revenue increase and nearly doubled net profit to 200 million zlotys.

Source: LinkedIn
Filip Kaczmarzyk, XTB
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
