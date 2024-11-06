Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Breaking: Taurex to Launch Proprietary Trading Platform Atmos

Wednesday, 06/11/2024 | 08:50 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The FX/CFD company is joining the increasingly crowded space of regulated brokers offering prop services.
  • The platform is currently in the pre-launch phase, but the registration page for interested traders is online.
Atmos taurex
Atmos website is already online. Source: Taurex

The list of FX and CFD brokers looking to capitalize on the recent popularity of retail proprietary trading continues to grow. Taurex is the latest to join this dominant industry trend with the launch of its own prop platform, Atmos.

Taurex Enters Prop Trading Space with Atmos Launch

Finance Magnates has learned that Taurex is preparing to launch its own prop trading brand. The website atmos.tradetaurex.com is already live and is currently testing ahead of its official platform launch.

Users can currently register by providing their name and email address to receive detailed information when the official launch takes place.

Moreover, Taurex teased this information yesterday (Tuesday) on their social media channels, including X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn. Notably, the graphics feature the same letter "A" that forms the Atmos logo.

"Imagine trading on a whole new level—where every tool, every move, is designed to elevate your experience. Something powerful is on the horizon, and it's set to change the way you trade forever," Taurex announced about their new prop trading platform.

The question remains whether Atmos by Taurex will find a way to stand out in the market, especially as the list of FX/CFD brokers entering the prop trading space continues to grow.

FX/CFD Brokers Want Their Slice of the Prop Trading Pie

The prop trading industry is experiencing rapid growth, though it remains largely unregulated. Investors are seeking clear rules and guaranteed timely payouts. FX/CFD brokers, who hold licenses from reputable institutions and offer seamless access to MetaTrader 4 and 5 (which isn't a given in prop trading this year), have spotted this opportunity.

By emphasizing regulatory compliance and transparent operations, FX/CFD brokers aim to attract traders who previously dealt with unregulated prop trading firms. Atmos appears to be making a similar move, though the industry is becoming increasingly crowded.

In May 2024, Finance Magnates compared offerings from four different brokers who launched their own prop trading platforms. These included OANDA Labs Trader, Hantec Trader, IC Funded, and Axi Select. All offer similar trading conditions, including profit splits up to 80-90%.

Since then, many new players have entered the market. One of them is MarketsVox, which launched MFunded in October. Earlier, offshore CFD broker AXE also entered prop trading by acquiring Forex Funder. Meanwhile, a former XM veteran launched its own prop firm, FundedBull.

Just two months ago, Finance Magnates exclusively reported that ATFX is entering the prop trading space. The broker highlighted that the upcoming services will enable traders to focus on their "financial and professional growth."

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
