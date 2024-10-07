Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Another FX/CFD Broker Launches Its Own Prop Firm amid Growing Popularity

Monday, 07/10/2024 | 07:43 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • MarketsVox just announced the launch of MVFunded at the end of this month.
  • This is another retail trading firm that has decided to take this step in 2024.
Prop Trading Trading Screen

Following a rebranding earlier this year, MarketsVox (formerly ForexVox) has prepared another surprise for its clients. In about two weeks, the firm will officially launch its own prop firm called MVFunded. The official website of the project and its social media channels have already gone live.

Licensed Prop Firm with MetaTrader from an FX/CFD Broker

MarketsVox is a registered and licensed company in Seychelles, which also holds Cypriot authorization allowing it to provide payment services. In January 2024, Finance Magnates reported that the broker decided to change its name from ForexVox, reflecting its broader product range. Similar moves have been made in the past by many other FX/CFD firms that had "forex " in their name.

Over six months after this event, MarketsVox is opening its own prop firm, with the pre-launch scheduled for October 23. The company already allows users to review the offered accounts and challenges (up to $100,000 and up to 80% gains split), but trading on these accounts will only be possible in two weeks.

MVFunded's social media channels have also launched, emphasizing the importance of working with regulated firms in the prop trading industry that can offer clients MetaTrader platforms, which are among the most popular among retail traders.

In its promotional materials, MVFunded also reveals that MarketsVox currently serves over 65,000 investors.

MVFunded is another prop trading brand launched this year by a broker directly associated with the FX/CFD industry. A few months ago, Finance Magnates compared the offerings of five such brands, and since then, several more have entered the market.

Brokers Expand into Proprietary Trading

RegTech enterprise Muinmos and technology firm Brokeree Solutions recently unveiled a collaboration aimed at enhancing compliance and risk management for proprietary trading among regulated brokers. This development is part of a broader conversation concerning the legitimacy and oversight of proprietary trading within the finance sector.

Remonda Kirketerp-Møller, Founder and CEO of Muinmos
Remonda Kirketerp-Møller, Founder and CEO of Muinmos

"Despite the predominantly negative perception of prop trading currently, regulated brokers equipped with robust controls and risk management can find it a lucrative additional source of revenue," stated Remonda Kirketerp-Møller, Founder and CEO of Muinmos. "Our joint solution offers a compliant yet competitive approach to proprietary trading."

The proprietary trading sector has struggled with a poor reputation, reminiscent of the challenges faced by CFDs in their early days. Global regulators frequently issue warnings about prop firms, similar to early advisories against brokers.

Although many warnings are warranted—some firms misleadingly promote prop trading as akin to "video games"—there are still reputable entities that emphasize safety and integrity. CFD brokers are now enhancing proprietary trading by introducing higher service standards and ensuring regulatory compliance, thereby offering investors more reliable fund withdrawal guarantees.

ThinkMarkets, which launched ThinkCapital, is among the new names in the industry. It also includes offshore CFD broker AXE and FundedBull, the latter established by a former XM veteran.

Topics
prop firms
prop trading
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1835 Articles
  • 41 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1835 Articles
  • 41 Followers

