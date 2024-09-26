Another Prop Firm Adds TradeLocker to Its Offering

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Thursday, 26/09/2024 | 08:34 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Lionheart joins the ranks of firms offering access to the day-trading platform.
  • TradeLocker is focusing on stronger development in prop trading in 2024.
Luka Knezic, the Co-Founder of TradeLocker
Luka Knezic, the Co-Founder of TradeLocker

Lionheart Funding Program announced this week that it's expanding its trading tools offering with TradeLocker. As a result, the prop firm becomes the latest in the industry to offer the platform to its clients in 2024.

TradeLocker in Lionheart's Offering

Australia-based Lionheart has been operating in the prop trading market since 2021, offering Funded accounts in the Forex market to its clients. The prop firm is now adding TradeLocker to its list of offered platforms, which will provide more advanced charting and risk management tools.

"Big news, traders! Our next-gen trading platform , TradeLocker, is almost here! Get ready for advanced charts, seamless risk management, and the smoothest trading experience across desktop and mobile," the company commented on social media.

TradeLocker has attracted many new prop trading firms this year following the February MetaQuotes regulatory crackdown in the industry. The platform is used by Funding Pips, among others, and was recently added to the offerings of the American prop trading firm Top Tier Trader and Goat Funded Trader.

It's worth noting that TradeLocker's mother company also has its own prop trading brand, FunderPro, so the platform creators know what retail investors and those wanting to open their own prop business expect.

TradeLocker's founders aimed to create a platform that prioritizes community feedback and user experiences. Launched in March 2023, TradeLocker quickly became the preferred choice for traders seeking an intuitive and modern trading environment.

FunderPro Hires New Operations Manager

Finance Magnates reported in September that former The Trading Pit employee Antreas Pilavakis joined the FunderPro team.

"I'm excited to share that I'm starting a new position as Operations Manager at FunderPro with the goal of achieving operational excellence and efficiency, driving scalability , and positioning the company as an industry leader by 2025," stated Pilavakis, who will serve as Operations Manager.

Both TradeLocker and FunderPro belong to Red Acre, a Malta-based technology company. The company recently introduced a new affiliate model aimed at solving common industry problems such as affiliate churn and revenue loss.

In July, another prop trading industry expert, Petros Kalaitzis, joined FunderPro after leaving Tools for Brokers. In his new position, he serves as Chief Strategy Officer, Finance Magnates has learned exclusively.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1808 Articles
  • 41 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1808 Articles
  • 41 Followers

