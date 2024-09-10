Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

TradeLocker: The Future of Trading for Brokerages and Prop Firms

Tuesday, 10/09/2024 | 06:00 GMT
  • Visit TradeLocker' co-founders and key team members at iFX EXPO Asia 2024.
Tradelocker

TradeLocker is the next-gen trading platform built by listening to the needs of traders, brokers, and prop firms that refuse to trade in the past.

It emerged as a response to the lack of innovation in the trading industry. Mainstream trading platforms failed to engage directly with their user base and lacked an intuitive interface built with a modern user in mind.

Noticing this gap, TradeLocker’s founders aimed to create a platform that prioritizes community feedback and user experience. Launched in March 2023, TradeLocker has quickly become a preferred choice for traders seeking an intuitive and modern trading environment.

What makes TradeLocker unique?

TradeLocker’s primary differentiator is its commitment to community-driven innovation. By actively engaging with traders through a vibrant Discord community and social media channels, the team ensures that user feedback directly influences their development roadmap. This approach not only addresses key user frustrations but also creates a platform that evolves in line with trader needs and market trends.

tradelocker

The trading platform offers advanced charting capabilities with a wide selection of customizable charts and indicators. What’s more, TradeLocker offers traders key features for advanced risk management, such as: Stop loss & Take profit calculator, Risk calculator, On-chart trading, One-click trading, Trailing stop loss and more. This emphasis on community-driven innovation significantly enhances accessibility to advanced trading for everyone.

For brokers and prop firms, TradeLocker offers a comprehensive white-label B2B solution. This includes low setup and operational costs, robust and secure technology, a comprehensive back office system, and 24/7 support. By partnering with TradeLocker, brokers can provide their traders with a cutting-edge trading experience while maintaining operational efficiency.

TradeLocker at iFX EXPO Asia 2024

At the iFX EXPO Asia 2024, the attendees will have the opportunity to meet TradeLocker’s co-founders and the key team members of the team. The team looks forward to gaining and sharing insights about the latest industry trends, meeting potential partners, and demonstrating how TradeLocker is revolutionizing the trading industry.

Community feedback is the backbone of TradeLocker’s successful growth, which is why the team is developing features that enable a collaborative trading environment. The platform innovates the trading industry by looking for trends in other industries that can be introduced in the trading space. The real innovation comes from introducing AI into trading.

At iFX EXPO Asia 2024, TradeLocker will proudly present TradeLocker Studio, a groundbreaking tool that democratizes script development by allowing everyone to develop custom scripts, bots and indicators, with no coding skills required. It's a game-changer that allows users to back test their strategy based on historical data and leverage advanced AI-driven trading tools without learning how to code.

trdelocker

Soon, TradeLocker plans to launch Social Mode, which will allow experienced traders and affiliates to reach a broader audience by streaming on TradeLocker and mentoring other traders. Novice traders will benefit from copying trades, watching streams, and learning directly on TradeLocker, thereby gaining insights and strategies from experienced traders. This feature creates a collaborative environment where knowledge sharing and community growth are key.

For more information and updates, visit TradeLocker’s website, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

More Videos

  • Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24

    In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention | FMPS:24

    In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025. Speakers: Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

