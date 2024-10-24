Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Which Companies Took Home This Year's Finance Magnates Annual Awards (FMAA)?

Thursday, 24/10/2024 | 11:31 GMT by Jeff Patterson
The inaugural Finance Magnates Annual Awards (FMAA) Gala kicked off last night at Lemon Park Venue in Nicosia, Cyprus, drawing some of the biggest name companies and executives in the industry. The black tie event was powered by AWS and constituted the highest standards of both transparency and excellence in the financial services arena. After a nomination and voting stage, the final winners were unveiled last night – to the surprise of nobody, the list included some standout companies and outperformers.

What it Wins to Mean a FMAA

Winning a FMAA award is the highest honor that any brand can achieve. This requires not only being nominated as one of the elite companies in the industry but also being voted on by a panel of independent judges. This year’s awards covered several different categories that were up for grabs, recognizing such attributes as innovation, outstanding client service, and best performing brokers. The following judges took part in the voting:

The awards helped shine a bright spotlight on the winning brands, showcasing both their strengths as well as leadership in the industry. There is no better way to set oneself apart from the competition, given the enormous weight and validation placed behind these titles.

And the Winners Are....

Finance Magnates is proud to recognize the winners of this year’s coveted FMAA:

Global:

  • Broker of the Year – Deriv
  • Most Trusted Broker – FP Markets
  • Fastest Growing Broker – Trading PRO
  • Best Customer Experience Broker – XM

Regional:

  • Broker of the Year – Asia – FP Markets
  • Most Trusted Broker – Asia – FBS
  • Fastest Growing Broker – Asia – ATFX
  • Broker of the Year – Africa – Trading PRO
  • Most Trusted Broker – Africa – Deriv
  • Fastest Growing Broker – Africa – Headway
  • Broker of the Year – LATAM – FBS
  • Most Trusted Broker – LATAM – FxPro
  • Fastest Growing Broker – LATAM – FP Markets
  • Best Customer Experience Broker – LATAM XM

National:

  • Broker of the Year – Vietnam – Axi
  • Broker of the Year – Thailand – EC Markets
  • Broker of the Year – Malaysia – Headway
  • Broker of the Year – South Africa – Amega

A big congratulations to this year's winners!

