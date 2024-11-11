Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

> A Night to Remember - Recapping FMAA

A Night to Remember - Recapping FMAA

Monday, 11/11/2024 | 13:06 GMT by Jeff Patterson
  • Participants left the Gala impressed after an evening of fine dining and entertainment.
The Finance Magnates Annual Awards (FMAA) concluded last month at Lemon Park Venue in Nicosia, Cyprus, drawing plenty of big-name participants, brands, and highlights. Powered by AWS, the black-tie Gala provided a wide range of noteworthy optics and memorable moments. The highlight of the evening was the official ceremony, bestowing this year’s FMAAs to winning brands – seen as the most sought-after honors that can be achieved in the industry.

FMAAs are all about transparency and excellence, which featured elite companies operating throughout the financial services space. An in-depth nomination and voting round with the help of judges helped narrow down a short list of contenders. With plenty of live entertainment, drinks, food, and a luxurious atmosphere, attendees left the Gala impressed. This included the following event highlights:

World-Class Accolades Underscore Historic Evening

The Gala has quickly made a name for itself with the fine dining and drinks on offer, but also a recognition of the heights that brands can achieve in the industry. Winning an FMAA awards is no easy feat and requires not only being nominated as one of the elite companies in the industry, but also being voted on by a panel of independent judges.

This year’s awards touched on several integral categories that were up for grabs. Emphasis was given on innovation, outstanding client service, and best performing brokers, among other attributes. A total of eighteen different awards were given out this year, encompassing the national, regional, and global stage.

With the event now in the books, many industry insiders, executives, and participants have already started to look ahead to next year’s FMAA. With a night of premium entertainment, revelry, and food, it’s hard to blame them! Finance Magnates would like to extend its appreciation for all participants who took part in the nominations and voting, as well as attendees who helped make the inaugural Gala unforgettable!

