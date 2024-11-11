Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

What to Expect from the Day 1 Agenda of FMLS:24

Monday, 11/11/2024 | 14:36 GMT by Jeff Patterson
  • Explore all the panel and session highlights ahead of the landmark summit next week!
FMLS:24

The final countdown is underway with one week to go until the Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS) kicks off at Old Billingsgate. After months of preparation, anticipation, and hype, attendees are finalizing their plans to head to London, the heart of the financial services industry. On tap will be two full days of exhibition and content, showcasing four distinct verticals – crypto, online trading, payments, and fintech. This is one event you cannot afford to miss next week!

With only a few days until the doors swing open for this year’s Networking Blitz Opening party, prospective attendees are nearly out of time to register online and reserve their seat. Registering ahead of time is the best way to ensure you can beat any queues and hit the summit floor immediately without any waits or inconvenience. Why wait?

Jam-Packed Content Agenda on Offer for Attendees

Every FMLS has something special for attendees, often highlighted by its world-class content offering. Join some of the industry’s most renowned speakers, executives, and C-suite specialists for actionable and informative content. Through FMLS:24’s panels and workshops, participants will have no shortage of sessions to browse and attend.

This includes a look at the first of two days of FMLS content, which spans three different stages – Centre Stage, Innovate Stage, and the Inspire Stage. Each of these forums boast their own unique focus, with something for everyone. The full-length agenda is viewable via the following link and features some highly anticipated sessions:

Day 1 Sessions of Note – November 19

Your Broker's Growth is Elsewhere, London Edition (10:00-10:40, Centre Stage)

FMLS:24 London Summit agenda

Some of the industry's best-performing experts gather to share actionable insights from their field that drive growth at scale. Which products, assets, and tools gain the most traction and how can you capture opportunities in fintechs' growing consumer base?

In Crypto We Trust? (11:00-11:50, Innovate Stage)

FMLS:24 London Summit agenda

Public perceptions and confidence in cryptocurrency's safety and reliability remain the leading factors affecting retail and institutional adoption. This session gathers builders, visionaries, and practitioners to discuss the crypto industry's next steps for stable, consistent growth.

From Multi-Asset to SuperApps: Next Frontiers in Financial Services (10:50-11:30, Centre Stage)

FMLS:24 London Summit agenda

As the lines are blurring between retail banking, personal finance, and traditional investing, clients expect their brokers to be more than brokers. Join some of the most forward-looking industry participants for a data-rich report from the front lines of fintech innovation.

Tradfi & Digital Assets: A Market Structure at Inflection Point (11:40-12:20, Centre Stage)

FMLS:24 London Summit agenda

Much has been made of similarities between OTC trading and digital assets, from a parallel evolution to an often-shared client base and talent pool. Now the two asset classes grow even closer, with a fully-fledged 24/7 market in the cards. Join builders of the not-so-nascent market structure for a deep understanding of how tradfi is reshaping digital for the better, and how digital is impacting tradfi for good.

Show, Don't Tell: Inside A Marketing Campaign (12:20-12:50, Inspire Stage)

FMLS:24 London Summit agenda

In this new case studies series, brokers and providers open the gates for industry participants to learn from the good, the bad, and the ugly of their work. This session will lift the hood under one marketing campaign, from concept to budget allocation across platforms, with all the highs and lows in between.

Executive Roundtable: Industry Trendsetters (12:30-13:10, Centre Stage)

FMLS:24 London Summit agenda

'Tis the season for the industry's signature C-suite talk. Join executives as they take stock of 2024, compare and contrast notes, and break down the topics that will define the industry's future, near and far.

Transformation in FX and Beyond: What’s Next? (14:30-15:10 Centre Stage)

FMLS:24 London Summit agenda

This session provides an inside look into the changes fintechs introduce in FX desks and multi-asset trading platforms, retail and institutional alike. As industry players grow open to introduce financial services innovators to the eco-system, our panelists will examine the field.

‘Payments as a Product’ & Broker Innovation in A Multi-Asset World (15:00-15:30, Innovate Stage)

FMLS:24 London Summit agenda

As client demand grows sophisticated, comprehensive payments solutions can not only cut operational costs but deliver a compelling, intuitive product. Join forward-looking executives for an insider’s look into their experience, backed by Visa’s vast data and insight.

See you next week in London!

