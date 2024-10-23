Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Finance Magnates Annual Awards 2024: Celebrating Excellence

Wednesday, 23/10/2024 | 17:26 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • FMAA is backed by Amazon Web Services.
  • The award ceremony celebrates innovation in the forex and fintech space.
FMAA
A speech by Amazon's Peter Voorneveld.

Finance Magnates Annual Awards (FMAA) is finally here! Winning the FMAA is one of the most effective ways to solidify a brand’s position in the forex industry. Undeniably, FMAA holds a special significance in the financial services industry.

These awards, backed by Amazon Web Services (AWS), celebrate the highest levels of innovation and excellence across fintech, forex, payments, and trading platforms. It’s not just the recognition—it’s the rigorous process behind it that ensures fairness, transparency, and industry-wide respect.

Dinner with Music Background

Dinner with music background

To win an FMAA award, a brand must demonstrate excellence across multiple areas. From technological innovation to client service, every aspect is meticulously scrutinized. For forex brokers and fintech companies looking to enhance their credibility, this type of recognition is invaluable.

Live Music Harps and Ballerina

The Finance Magnates Awards are more than just a celebration; they are a benchmark for success in the financial services industry. Winning an FMAA signals that a brand is not only innovative but also reliable and respected by both the community and industry experts.

A vibrant community and industry leaders gather as harp music fills the air at the FMAA.

Backed by Amazon Web Services

One of the Finance Magnates Awards' defining features is its transparent voting process. Unlike many other industry accolades, the FMAA uses a dual voting system to ensure that both the community and industry experts play a key role in deciding the winners.

FMAA kicks off.

One of the defining features of the Finance Magnates Awards is its transparent voting process:

Community Voting: Half of the voting power comes from the broader industry community. Through Finance Magnates’ channels, industry professionals, as well as members of the global trading community, can cast their votes.

This inclusion gives a voice to those directly impacted by the services and products, offering a unique, bottom-up perspective in the awards process.

Transparent, democratic, and inclusive.

Expert Panel: The remaining 50% of the vote is handled by a panel of top industry experts. These judges bring years of experience and credibility to the table, ensuring that the final decisions are not only democratic but well-informed.

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

