How Sponsors and Exhibitors Can Thrive at FMLS:24

The Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS) has shaped up as one of the most pivotal marketing and branding events of 2024. Now in its thirteenth year, this prestigious gathering has become a household name in the financial services industry, returning to Old Billingsgate on November 18-20. For sponsors and exhibitors, the summit provides a unique platform to showcase both products and services, expand influence, and foster business growth.
Each year, London Summit helps bring together top professionals, prominent companies, and thought leaders from around the globe. With so much talent under one roof, the event constitutes a premium networking opportunity for brokers, fintech companies, payment service providers, and many others in the financial sector. Nowhere is this more evident than with sponsors and exhibitors, both of which will be carving out a prominent role at FMLS:24.
Targeted Opportunities for Sponsors and Exhibitors at FMLS:24
One of the primary ways sponsors and exhibitors benefit from the FMLS is through premium exposure to a highly targeted audience. The summit has routinely attracted decision-makers from leading global firms, creating an ideal environment for businesses to connect directly with potential clients and partners. Exhibitors get to demonstrate their products to an audience that is already primed to engage with new ideas, technology, and financial services.
By extension, sponsors benefit from brand visibility through various channels including event signage, digital advertising, and high-profile speaking opportunities. Having any brand associated with one of the industry's leading events gives sponsors the credibility boost they need and increases their chances of being top of mind for potential clients.
London Summit is all about premium networking opportunities. This year’s event will be designed to facilitate networking at every turn, with several new elements and the largest estimated attendance to date. Whether it's through formal panel discussions, workshops, or informal gatherings, FMLS:24 creates ample opportunities for exhibitors and sponsors to engage with key decision-makers.
This direct access to CEOs, directors, and other senior-level executives from top financial institutions and fintech companies is invaluable for those looking to grow their client base or form strategic partnerships.
Meanwhile, exhibitors often have their own booths or demo areas, which serve as points of engagement where they can showcase their offerings in real time. Sponsors may host VIP networking sessions or exclusive events where they can interact with potential clients or partners in a more relaxed, personal setting. These face-to-face interactions allow for the cultivation of strong business relationships that can lead to long-term collaborations.
Finally, both sponsors and exhibitors will be able to position themselves as thought leaders in the financial industry is a key benefit of participating of FMLS:24. This November will feature a wide range of panel discussions, keynote speeches, and workshops that tackle pressing issues in finance, regulation, technology, and more. By securing a spot on one of these panels or offering a keynote address, companies can showcase their expertise to a captivated and influential audience.
London Summit Award Nominations Underway – Have You Cast Your Nomination?
Each year, FMLS is capped off with a unique ceremony that recognizes the industry elite and bestows them with noteworthy titles – the London Summit Awards. Over the past decade, these accolades have emerged as the most reputable and important for branding, visibility, and transparency.
In particular, these awards help showcase the most exceptional companies and brands, recognizing outperformance and leadership in multiple industries. The victors are determined entirely by industry peers that are registered to FMLS:24. Of note, these are never bought and constitute key titles across several categories in the institutional space, including the online trading, crypto, fintech, and payments verticals.
Nominations are now ongoing and will remain open until October, which means participants still have time to nominate their brand and be in the running this November. This process is designed to provide the entire industry with an equal voice in deciding the winners each year, without the interference of judges or third parties.
London Summit Awards feature a singular nomination round, making the stakes higher than ever before.
All registered users are eligible to nominate any brand they wish for each category, with upwards of 27 different awards up for grabs.
