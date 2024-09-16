Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

London Summit Early Bird Prices Extended 48 Hours

Monday, 16/09/2024 | 10:50 GMT by Jeff Patterson
  • Reserve your pass today for FMLS:24 and take advantage of exclusive Early Bird prices.
The Fall is in full swing with industry elites, B2B specialists, marketers, and more already eying the upcoming Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS:24). Due to popular demand, Early Bird pricing for the landmark event will be extended an additional 48 hours. Prospective participants can explore this exclusive deal and reserve their seat to one of the most anticipated summits of the year in London.

London Summit boasts a long and storied history, now in its thirteenth year. The event will be held on November 18-20, returning to Old Billingsgate in the heart of one of the world’s leading financial centers. This year will be providing several new and engaging elements, part of an ongoing effort to scale up and deliver a world-class experience to B2B participants.

This starts with premium the annual Networking Blitz Opening Party, offering a chance for attendees to engage and connect in a more targeted and informal setting. This networking event sets the stage for the next two days of floor exhibition and content, where truly anything can happen.

Every London Summit is known for attracting leading talent, the biggest names from around the industry, and some of the most innovative offerings. Past events have featured groundbreaking developments, platforms, reveals, and much more.

FMLS:24 will be no exception, targeting a bigger and bolder attendance than ever before. This includes upwards of 3,500 attendees, 120 exhibitors, and 150 speakers. This is one event that you cannot afford to miss this November.

London Summit Early Bird Pricing Ending Soon – Available for a Limited Time Only

The hype for London Summit is already palpable, prompting an extension of Early Bird prices for another 48 hours. Prospective attendees have until the end of tomorrow, September 17, to take advantage of this exclusive online offering and select from multiple pass types, each with their own distinct attributes.

In addition to sizable cost savings, Early Bird registration also guarantees several perks, the most obvious being a guaranteed seat to this year’s premium event in London. Early Bird registrants can also skip all queues on-site.

Furthermore, Early Bird attendees are also eligible to receive up to three free passes for their respective brand. This can be crucial to expanding a brand’s networking reach with such a targeted and unique audience. Registrants can also improve their summit experience by connecting with industry leaders, possible partners, and like-minded people.

First Look at FMLS:24 Content Track

With two months to go until the doors at Old Billingsgate officially swing open, attendees can already catch an early glimpse into the London Summit content agenda. This year’s event will target four industry verticals to be covered across three content stages, including the crypto, fintech, payments, and of course, online trading space.

These stages play host to some of the industry’s best-known speakers, talent, and leaders, offering a unique glimpse into the current playing field and future. With plenty of panels, workshops, keynotes, and seminars, participants can glean plenty of perspectives, actionable insights, and much more.

Each session is also an opportunity to network and engage, given the Q&A style format. Past sessions have also provided the chance to speak face-to-face with panel participants and meet directly with the individuals who drive each industry.

Stay tuned over the next few weeks for exciting updates surrounding FMLS:24 and make sure to sign up for the Early Bird offering before it’s too late!

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale. Speakers: Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec

More Videos

  • Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX's strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure.

  • Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia's RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association

  • Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg.

  • IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider's perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx

