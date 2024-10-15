Market news, analysis & forecast powered by



Wise Q2 Update: Active Users Hit 8.9M, Volume Reaches £35.2B

Tuesday, 15/10/2024 | 06:50 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The company reported results with a 23% increase in active customers and a 20% growth in cross-border volume.
  • It also reduced fees while maintaining 17% revenue growth and its full-year outlook.
Wise
Wise

The London-based cross-border payments company Wise (LSE: WISE), reported continued growth in its customer base and transaction volumes for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, while also reducing fees for its users.

Wise Reports Strong Customer Growth, Reduced Fees in Q2 FY25

The number of active customers using Wise's services grew by 23% year-over-year (YoY) to 8.9 million in Q2, driven primarily by existing customers recommending the platform. This user growth contributed to a 20% increase in cross-border transaction volume, which reached £35.2 billion for the quarter. The headline numbers also increased compared to the previous quarter.

Wise continued its strategy of reducing fees to drive growth, with its cross-border take rate decreasing to 59 basis points, down 8 basis points from the same period last year. The company attributed 6 basis points of this reduction to lower prices and 2 basis points to changes in its business mix.

Kristo Käärmann, Co-founder and CEO of Wise
Kristo Käärmann, Co-founder and CEO of Wise

"We remain focused on our mission of building the best way to move and manage the world's money,” Kristo Käärmann, Co-founder and CEO of Wise, commented on the results. “This will take time to fully achieve, but we are pleased with the progress made during the quarter, especially the additional regulatory approvals we have received in key markets."

Despite the fee reductions, underlying income grew by 17% YoY to £337.0 million in Q2. For the first half of FY25, Wise reported 19% growth in underlying income and maintained its full-year guidance of 15-20% growth.

Category

Q2 FY25

Q2 FY24

YoY Movement

Cross border volume (£ billion)

35.2

29.2

20%

Underlying income (£ million)

337.0

288.4

17%

Cross-border take rate (%)

0.59%

0.67%

-8 bps

Instant transfers (%)

63%

60%

+3 pps

New Licenses

The company highlighted several regulatory achievements, including expanded capabilities for outward transfers from India, an Australian Financial Services License for Investments, and a Payments Institutions license in Brazil.

“Firstly, in India, we secured approvals to further unlock outward transfers, removing a previous USD 5,000 cap,” added Käärmann. “Secondly, in Australia, we have been granted an Australian Financial Services License for Investments. And finally, in Brazil, we were delighted to be given a Payments Institutions license.”

Wise's underlying gross profit margin remained elevated at approximately 76% for the first half of FY25, reflecting the scaling of costs relative to volumes while continuing to invest in growth initiatives.

The company does not anticipate making further material investments in reduced pricing in the second half of FY25, expecting its previous investments to move it closer to achieving its medium-term target underlying profit before tax margin range of 13-16% in the second half.

As Wise continues to expand its global footprint and reduce fees, it aims to transition from "moving billions to moving trillions of cross-border volume" in the long term, according to Käärmann.

Wise's Expansion and Partnerships

The London-based fintech company has been making strides in expanding its global reach and enhancing its service offerings through strategic partnerships and market entries.

In a recent development, Wise Platform has joined forces with AbbeyCross, a platform focused on improving connectivity and accessibility in global FX payments.

In another significant partnership, Wise Platform has teamed up with Qonto, a leading European business finance solution provider. This collaboration is set to bring fast, transparent, and cost-effective international payment services to over half a million SMEs and freelancers across Europe, further solidifying Wise's position in the European financial landscape.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
