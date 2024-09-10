Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Wise Joins AbbeyCross to Improve Connectivity and Rates in FX Payments

Tuesday, 10/09/2024 | 09:47 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Wise Platform enables cross-border payments in over 40 currencies and 160 countries.
  • The ABX Platform gives clients single-integration access to multiple FX payment providers.
AbbeyCross, a platform aimed at enhancing connectivity and access in global FX payments, has announced Wise Platform as its latest payment partner. Wise Platform, part of Wise, offers global payments infrastructure to banks and enterprises.

Wise Platform supports international payments through its technology and network. It connects directly to five payment systems and collaborates with over 90 banking partners worldwide. This infrastructure facilitates cross-border payments in over 40 currencies across 160 countries.

Wise Platform Joins AbbeyCross

Mike Robertson, CEO and Co-Founder of AbbeyCross
Mike Robertson, CEO and Co-Founder of AbbeyCross, Source: LinkedIn

Wise Platform processes approximately 60% of transfers instantly, within 20 seconds or less, and at a low cost. With the new partnership with AbbeyCross, Wise Platform will provide AbbeyCross users with faster and more transparent FX payment rates. This includes enhanced rates for emerging markets and an improved settlement process.

“We are very excited to have Wise Platform join the ABX Platform as one of the founding payment partners,” Mike Robertson, CEO and Co-Founder of AbbeyCross said.

“Their experience in the Real-Time FX payments space - and particularly in emerging markets currencies - will enable us to offer better choice, price transparency and overall payment settlement experiences to the global banks and MSBs that use the ABX Platform to bring better payment service levels to their customers.”

ABX Platform Offers Multi-Provider Access

Abid Mumtaz, Head of Commercial at Wise Platform
Abid Mumtaz, Head of Commercial at Wise Platform, Source: LinkedIn

The ABX Platform, provided by AbbeyCross, offers clients access to multiple FX payment providers through a single integration. This setup delivers a variety of competitive services and transparent FX rates, contrasting with the limited options of the current bilateral connectivity model.

AbbeyCross aims to enhance the FX payments market by reducing technical barriers, addressing compliance and continuity risks, and providing greater price transparency in a fragmented industry.

“At Wise, our mission is to make moving and managing money faster, cheaper and more transparent for everyone, everywhere,” Abid Mumtaz, Head of Commercial at Wise Platform commented.

“By joining the AbbeyCross ABX Platform, we will be able to help global banks and MSBs leverage our global payments infrastructure to improve cross-border money movement seamlessly.”

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
  • 935 Articles
  • 6 Followers
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
  • 935 Articles
  • 6 Followers

