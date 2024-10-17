Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Broadridge Targets Global Expansion with Instant Payment Service

Thursday, 17/10/2024 | 15:18 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The service processes payments within 10 seconds using the Swift Alliance Gateway Instant.
  • It supports various use cases, including payroll processing and refunds.
Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions introduced an instant payment service to enhance the handling of real-time money transfers. The new service promises high resiliency and continuous 24/7/365 operations.

Broadridge's Instant Payments

According to the company's statement, the service reportedly processes payments within 10 seconds. It utilizes Swift Alliance Gateway Instant, a service integrated with SwiftNet Instant for instant payments.

The new service also allows businesses and individuals to access instant transactions for various use cases, from payroll processing to refunds. The system is designed to enhance operational efficiency while improving customer satisfaction.

The launch comes as the European Union implements new regulations that mandate euro instant credit transfers. These regulations aim to promote the use of real-time payments across the region. The changes are expected to accelerate the adoption of instant payments, with compliance deadlines set for 2025.

Instant Payments

As the financial services sector evolves, instant payments are becoming the preferred method for recurring transactions such as bill payments. The increasing adoption of "request for payments" technologies is expected to drive the shift toward real-time transactions.

While Broadridge's focus is currently on the Eurozone, the company is preparing for global expansion to adapt its services to meet evolving regulations worldwide. The infrastructure they've built is scalable and designed to respond to the growing demand for instant payments across different regions.

Broadridge's Instant Payments service, with its state-of-the-art technology stack, will empower banks and payment providers worldwide to deliver faster, more reliable payment solutions.

About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}