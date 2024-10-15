Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

As DORA Deadline Approaches, Broadridge Enhances Post-Trade Processing Capabilities

Tuesday, 15/10/2024 | 06:35 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The company addresses compliance before the EU introduces new cybersecurity regulations by January 2025.
  • "The DORA compliance deadline is just three months away, and the clock is ticking," said Danny Green from Broadridge.
In a move to combat the escalating threat of cyberattacks, Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) has launched a suite of operationnal resilience services tailored for international post-trade processing.

Announced today (Tuesday), these solutions are designed to help financial firms navigate the looming compliance deadline of the European Union's Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), set to take effect in January 2025

Broadridge Introduces Enhanced Operational Resilience Solutions Amid Rising Cyber Threats

The new offerings are available to existing users of Broadridge’s International Post-Trade processing solution and can also be integrated into other firms' internal systems.

Danny Green, Head of International Post-Trade Solutions at Broadridge
Danny Green, Head of International Post-Trade Solutions at Broadridge

Danny Green, Head of International Post-Trade Solutions at Broadridge, emphasized the urgency of compliance, stating, "The DORA compliance deadline is just three months away, and the clock is ticking." He warned that failure to comply could lead to heightened risks of cyber incidents and potential reputational damage.

“It is vital that firms are advancing their plans for the timely completion of both inhouse and third-party system reviews, and that they have a robust strategy to meet their prescribed recovery time objectives (RTOs) for their operating model,” Green added.

Broadridge's operational resilience solutions include several key features:

  • Professional Services: The company offers specialized expertise to evaluate and enhance firms' risk management frameworks. This includes identifying vulnerabilities and validating risk controls.
  • High-Availability Recovery: Broadridge provides backup environments that meet regulatory requirements for distance from primary sites, significantly reducing recovery times from hours to minutes in case of cyber incidents.
  • Enhanced Cyber-Recovery Capabilities: The solution incorporates secure, immutable storage systems that create unalterable backups of critical data. In the event of a cyber-attack, these copies can be quickly restored, facilitating efficient system recovery.

The company’s solutions aim not only to mitigate risks but also to support firms in maintaining business continuity amid evolving regulatory landscapes.

Broadridge Expands Offerings to Enhance Financial Operations

Last week, Americas Executions (AmerX) adopted Broadridge's Securities Finance and Collateral Management (SFCM) platform to support its newly launched securities lending business. This platform is designed to streamline operations by providing comprehensive tools for collateral management, trade lifecycle management, and risk assessment.

In September, Broadridge made headlines by securing a Tier-1 Canadian bank as the first adopter of its Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) platform for managing High-Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA). This milestone not only underscores the growing acceptance of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT ) in financial operations but also promises to simplify workflows and generate significant cost savings for the bank. The DLR platform has already achieved an impressive monthly volume of $1 trillion, marking a significant step in the evolution of treasury securities management.

Additionally, Broadridge's collaboration with YCharts in August further exemplifies its commitment to innovation. By integrating YCharts’ cloud-based investment research capabilities with Broadridge’s Wealth Aggregation platform, the partnership aims to enhance advisor practices through improved investment decision-making and client interactions

Broadridge Financial Solutions
DORA
Broadridge
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  1862 Articles
  • 41 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1862 Articles
  41 Followers

