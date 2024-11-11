Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

STARTRADER Names Ex-MultiBank Executive to Lead European Business Development

STARTRADER Names Ex-MultiBank Executive to Lead European Business Development

Monday, 11/11/2024 | 11:01 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Sarah Farah was Head of International Sales at MultiBank Group for nearly two years.
  • She was an Account Manager and Business Developer at NAGA in Cyprus for 10 months.
Sarah Farah

Sarah Farah has announced on LinkedIn today (Monday) that she has started a new role as Head of European Business Development at STARTRADER. She wrote: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of European Business Development at STARTRADER.”

Former MultiBank Group Executive Joins STARTRADER

Prior to this position, Farah worked at MultiBank Group for nearly two years as Head of International Sales. In this role, she was responsible for overseeing international sales operations and driving the company’s growth in global markets.

She also spent over a year at NAGA, initially as a Sales Team Leader and later as Head of Retention, where she managed customer retention strategies and led the sales team.

Earlier in her career, Farah worked as an Account Manager and Business Developer at NAGA in Cyprus for about 10 months. She started her career at BDSwiss, where she worked for over a year as an Account Manager, handling client relationships and supporting sales efforts.

Sarah Farah, Source: LinkedIn
Source: LinkedIn

More Moves at MultiBank Group: Leadership Changes and New Ventures

Meanwhile, Kirill Getmanskiy has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer – Asia Pacific at MultiBank Group, marking a notable step in his career after holding various roles in marketing and education, as reported by Finance Magnates.

Additionally, Sophie Squillacioti, a seasoned sales professional in the retail trading industry, has joined MultiBank Group as Head of China Sales and Advisor to the Chairman. Previously with Equiti Group, Squillacioti is now based at MultiBank’s global headquarters in Dubai and will report to both the Founder and Chairman, Naser Taher, and Chief Commercial Officer, Marc Aspinall.

MultiBank Group has launched its subsidiary, MEX Digital FZE, in the UAE. MEX Digital has obtained a license from the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority to operate under the MultiBank.io brand.

This license enables the company to offer broker-dealer and virtual asset exchange services, excluding derivatives for the time being. The move is said to enhance MultiBank.io’s position as a Virtual Assets Service Provider in the region, allowing it to operate within the new regulatory framework.

Sarah Farah, Source: LinkedIn
Source: LinkedIn

