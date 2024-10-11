Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

MultiBank Sets Up in UAE with MEX Digital's VARA License for Crypto Assets

Friday, 11/10/2024 | 16:42 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The firm reports net assets exceeding $583 million and daily trading volumes of $15.6 billion.
  • It serves over one million traders in 90 countries and operates under 15 global licenses.
Naser Taher, Chairman of MultiBank Group
Naser Taher, Chairman, MultiBank Group

MultiBank Group, a global financial institution based in Dubai, has announced the launch of its subsidiary, MEX Digital FZE, in the UAE. MEX Digital has secured a license from the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in Dubai to operate under the MultiBank.io brand.

The license allows the company to offer services as a broker-dealer and exchange for virtual assets, excluding derivatives at this stage.

MultiBank.io Secures VASP License

According to the firm, this development strengthens MultiBank.io’s position as a Virtual Assets Service Provider (VASP) in the region. The company can now provide virtual asset exchange and broker-dealer services under the new regulatory framework.

“Our vision at MultiBank Group is to create an ecosystem to facilitate integration between the financial derivatives markets and the crypto markets,” said Naser Taher, the Chairman of MultiBank Group.

“We are happy to have been awarded dual licenses, affirming our steadfast commitment to regulatory compliance and excellence worldwide,” he continued. “This milestone strengthens our dedication to creating a secure and transparent environment for the global cryptocurrency community and marks a significant chapter in our evolution from Forex to the forefront of the crypto economy.”

Operating in Multiple Markets

MultiBank Group operates in traditional finance with net assets of over US$583 million. The firm serves more than one million traders across 90 countries and reports daily trading volumes of over US$15.6 billion. Founded in 2005, it operates under 15 regulatory licenses globally, across five continents.

In July last year, MultiBank obtained a license from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission to expand its derivatives brokerage services in Europe, as reported by Finance Magnates.

This license was granted to its local subsidiary, MEX Europe, following the company's rebranding from IKON MultiBank Group in 2016. Additionally, MultiBank relocated its headquarters from Hong Kong to Dubai in late 2022 to strengthen its business position in the UAE.

