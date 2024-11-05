Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Prop Firm TradersYard Appoints CEO, Launches New Trading Platform

Tuesday, 05/11/2024 | 17:31 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Backed by €3.5M, the firm aims to double users with new Prop Trading Challenges.
  • The new platform offers high-stakes trading challenges with up to 95% payout rates.
Manuel Sonnleithner
Manuel Sonnleithner

Prop firm TradersYard has appointed Manuel Sonnleithner as its new CEO. Sonnleithner brings over 10 years of experience in the trading industry. Previously, he served as COO of AgenaTrader for more than five years. During that time, he co-founded TradersYard with Gilbert Kreuzthaler.

New Platform Targets Traders

“I am honored to take on the role of CEO at such a pivotal time for TradersYard,” said Sonnleithner.

“Our goal is to create a platform that not only empowers traders to improve their skills but also offers them an unparalleled competitive experience. The upcoming World Trading Championship is a testament to our commitment to innovation and global community building.”

Under Sonnleithner’s leadership, TradersYard is launching a new trading platform . The platform introduces a competitive environment for traders aiming to improve their skills and win rewards. The launch follows a €3.5 million investment from Andromeda Capital Partners Suisse.

Investment Supports Expansion

Ingmar Mattus, Co-Founder of Andromeda Capital Partners Suisse
Ingmar Mattus, Co-Founder of Andromeda Capital Partners Suisse, Source: LinkedIn

The platform will offer new versions of Prop Trading Challenges. These challenges combine skill, strategy, and real-time decision-making. They feature payout rates of up to 95%, encouraging traders to compete on both individual and global levels. The firm aims to double users with new Prop Trading Challenges.

TradersYard is also releasing an in-house WebTrader. This platform aims to provide straightforward, accessible trading tools for users. The WebTrader builds on experience from platforms like AgenaTrader.

"Sonnleithner’s vision and strategy for TradersYard resonate strongly with us," said Ingmar Mattus, Co-Founder of Andromeda Capital Partners Suisse.

"Our investment underscores our belief in the company’s potential to lead the competitive prop trading challenge sector and provide unparalleled opportunities for traders worldwide. TradersYard's exclusive use of proprietary technology sets it apart from the competition, ensuring clients benefit from truly unique trading tools."

Earlier, TradersYard announced on LinkedIn that it is moving away from its initial concept of creating a social network for traders, as reported by Finance Magantes. The company cited challenges in developing the project as a reason for redirecting its focus toward prop trading challenges.

In an official statement, TradersYard explained that this shift is intended to streamline its operations and better align its strategy with the firm’s core expertise and objectives.

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
FMLS:24 | Shaping the Next Era of Financial Evolution

  FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

  The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

  Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

