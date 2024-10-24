Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Prop Firm TradersYard Shifts Focus from Social Network to Trading Challenges

Prop Firm TradersYard Shifts Focus from Social Network to Trading Challenges

Thursday, 24/10/2024 | 16:12 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The firm believes that this new focus will simplify operations and align more closely with its expertise.
  • TradersYard also plans to repurpose existing work from the social network.
Prop trading firm TradersYard is is moving away from its initial idea of creating a social network for traders, the company announced on LinkedIn. This decision is reportedly due to the complexities TradersYard faced with the project, forcing it to focus on prop trading challenges.

According to the official statement, this shift aims to simplify the firm’s approach to operations and closely align it with its expertise and passion.

Embracing Prop Trading Challenges

“This new focus gives us a chance to do what we do best, and it’s brought a real sense of clarity and excitement to the team, TradersYard mentioned. “As traders ourselves, we’ve poured our own experiences and ideas into the platform, making it not just innovative but something we believe will truly resonate with other traders. It’s been exciting to take what we know from the inside and create a solution we’d want to use ourselves.”

The proprietary trading firm recognized the challenges of managing a social platform while also trying to innovate in the trading space. The initial excitement faded as the scope of the project expanded beyond what they could handle.

The new initiative of prop trading challenges allows the firm to leverage its own trading experiences. By creating a platform designed for traders by traders, the company aims to deliver a product that resonates deeply with the trading community.

Efficiency in Resource Allocation

One of the pivot's most significant advantages is the ability to repurpose existing work, TradersYard explained. The code developed for the social network will serve as a foundation for the prop trading challenges. According to the firm, this strategy will accelerate its development timeline and ensure that it can launch a well-tested minimum viable product sooner than anticipated.

“All the work we put into the social network won’t go to waste. A lot of that code is being reused, and because of that, we’re set to launch a well-tested MVP much sooner than expected. And let’s be honest, there’s something incredibly motivating about being able to focus on one thing and do it really well,” the company added.

Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
