Tradition's Data Veteran Takes Global Product Helm

Thursday, 07/11/2024 | 09:48 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The company promotes veteran Ian Sams to Global Head of Product.
  • The appointment, alongside the recent COO hire, signals TraditionData's push to enhance its data solutions across multiple assets.
Ian Sams, TraditionData's Global Head of Product
TraditionData, the market data division of Compagnie Financière Tradition, has appointed Ian Sams as Global Head of Product, elevating the company veteran from his previous, similar role for the EMEA region.

The promotion marks a strategic move for TraditionData as it seeks to expand its data solutions across multiple asset classes. Sams, who brings more than 22 years of experience within the Tradition Group, will work alongside recently appointed Chief Operating Officer Chris Dearie to strengthen the firm's product strategy and market position.

"We are accelerating our next phase of innovation and growth," said Chris Dearie, COO of TraditionData. "Ian's experience and expertise in building and growing our Interest Rates data product suite will be extremely important as we look to both grow and diversify our client-focused, innovative data solutions."

During his tenure as EMEA Product Head, Sams played a crucial role in developing TraditionData's global Interest Rate data strategy, establishing what has become the company's most successful asset class offering.

TraditionData's market data services currently cover Interest Rate Derivatives, Energy & Commodities, Credit & Fixed Income, FX, FX Options, and Money Markets. In his new role as Global Head of Product, Sams will be responsible for overseeing these product lines and developing solutions for the company's institutional clients.

Sams has been associated with Compagnie Financière Tradition (CFT) since the beginning of his professional career in 1997. He initially served as Market Data Technical Manager for 13 years before briefly joining Thomson Reuters. In 2016, he returned to CFT as Account Manager for Data and Sales. In 2019, he was appointed Head of European Data Product Strategy, and in May 2023, he assumed the role of European Head of Data Product Strategy.

Today’s (Thursday) announcement marks one of several recent changes to TraditionData’s lineup. Last month, Finance Magnates reported that Dearie was appointed as the new COO, bringing with him 25 years of experience in finance.

TraditionData has also made three strategic hires to further bolster its presence in the Asia-Pacific region. Danny Lee, who has over 25 years of experience, joins as Head of Sales for Asia Pacific, based in Hong Kong. Jackey Chong has been appointed Regional Head of Sales for Southeast Asia and Australia, operating out of Singapore, while Clarins Ng steps into the role of Regional Head of Account Management for North Asia, also stationed in Hong Kong.

The operations team has seen notable additions as well, with Susana D'Elia Lago appointed as Team Lead of Market Data Customer Support, bringing extensive experience in developing customer support teams. Additionally, Chris Leonard, a Tradition veteran with a decade of experience, has taken on the role of Head of Data Quality, where he will focus on improving data quality across all asset classes.

Tradition launched TraditionData in 2019 to provide tailored solutions for diverse customer needs. As for Tradition’s overall performance, the group published its financial report on Thursday, announcing consolidated revenue of CHF 272.3 million for Q3 2024: a year-over-year increase of 16.2% at constant exchange rates. Adjusted for current exchange rates, this growth stands at 12.9%.

