Compagnie Financière Tradition's Revenue Continues to Grow: Brings in CHF 272M in Q3

Thursday, 07/11/2024 | 06:45 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • The group company generated CHF 262.4 million from its IDB business, with the remainder from retail brokerage.
  • The third quarter turned out to be the best compared to the previous two quarters in 2024.
Compagnie Financière Tradition (SWX: CFT), an inter-dealer broker and operator of a Japanese retail forex trading platform, generated consolidated revenue of CHF 272.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, a jump of 16.2 percent at constant exchange rates year-over-year. However, at current exchange rates, the consolidated revenue increase is only 12.9 percent.

All Business Units Strengthen

The Swiss holding company generates the majority of its revenue from its inter-dealer broker (IDB) business, which brought in CHF 262.4 million between July and September, compared to CHF 234.8 million a year ago. The increase in this business unit is 11.8 percent at current exchange rates and 15 percent at constant exchange rates.

The Japanese retail brokerage division, which operates under the Gaitame brand, generated CHF 9.9 million in revenue, compared to CHF 6.3 million in the corresponding quarter of 2023.

According to the IFRS standard, the reported revenue of Switzerland-listed Compagnie came in at CHF 251.1 million, up from CHF 225 million in Q3 2023.

A Solid Year for CFT

Finance Magnates earlier reported that the company’s consolidated revenue for the first six months was CHF 537.1 million, reflecting a yearly increase of 4.6 percent and 9.2 percent, respectively, at current and constant exchange rates. It generated CHF 271.5 million in the second quarter of the year, while CHF 265.6 million was reported for the first three months.

Thus, the latest quarterly revenue is by far the highest for the company when compared with the previous two quarters.

Furthermore, the pre-tax profits of the group company jumped to CHF 81.5 million from CHF 69.1 million between January and June 2024. Its net profit share came in at CHF 60 million, higher than the CHF 51 million in the first six months of 2023. However, it did not release the profitability details for the latest three months.

About the Author: Arnab Shome
About the Author: Arnab Shome
