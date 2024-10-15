Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Executives
> “I’ll End Up with More People Than I'd Like to Oversee”: Rostro's Ayres on Hiring Spree

“I’ll End Up with More People Than I'd Like to Oversee”: Rostro's Ayres on Hiring Spree

Tuesday, 15/10/2024 | 13:40 GMT by Yam Yehoshua
  • Finance Magnates recently interviewed Michael Ayres, Group CEO of Rostro Group, to discuss the latest hires and expansion plans.
  • "To be honest, it was more of a surprise," Ayres on Scope Prime's hiring of Lochlan White.
Michael Ayres, Group CEO of Rostro Group
Michael Ayres, Group CEO of Rostro Group

“I think we'll pass 200 or 205 headcounts by the end of the year,” Michael Ayres, Group CEO of Rostro Group, told Finance Magnates following the hiring spree of Scope Prime, the liquidity provider under the broad Rostro umbrella. He added: “The hires were really around certain regions... We won’t keep running at this rate however as otherwise. I'll probably end up with more people than I would like to oversee.”

Andrew Taylor, Head of APAC, Scope Prime; Source: LinkedIn
Andrew Taylor, Head of APAC, Scope Prime; Source: LinkedIn

Some of Scope Prime's prominent hires include Andrew Taylor, Head of APAC, and Mirian Rostian, Head of Southeast Asia. It also onboarded Gaby Kanj, an industry veteran with over thirty years of experience, to focus on operations in the MENA markets. Fraser Nelson also joined Scope Markets earlier this year as the Global Head of Business Development.

While Scope Markets is the retail-centric brand under Rostro, Scope Prime is the institutional liquidity unit. The B2B brand now has about 15 dedicated employees, while the total number of Rostro employees globally is 195.

“It Was More of a Surprise”

One of Scope Prime's most interesting hires is Lochlan White, who is now its Chief Commercial Officer. He assumed the role after leaving 26 Degrees, a firm run by Gavin White as the Group CEO, where he spent 11 years and was most recently EMEA CCO, stationed at the Cyprus office.

Lochlan White, Chief Commercial Officer at Scope Prime
Lochlan White, Chief Commercial Officer at Scope Prime

“To be honest, it was more of a surprise,” Ayres said, that White was encouraged to have the conversation with us then discover there was a good fit to be had.

“I’m just happy that we managed to attract someone from a larger competitor, who I think is a great addition. He's got great product and operational knowledge as well as commercial experience. That’s what is the biggest boost for us.”

Interestingly, Ayres’ company already works with 26 Degrees from a “commercial perspective,” which he highlighted “will continue.” Ayres added: “We’ve got a great relationship with them from a pure trading and clearing standpoint, but it won't go any further than that.”

Finance Magnates recently reported exclusively that 26 Degrees is surrendering its CySEC licence, which it obtained last year. However, it will keep the Limassol office operational, which will serve as a branch supporting international activities.

“Focused on Emerging Markets”

With all the hires, Ayres is slowly expanding Scope Prime’s global reach. He also pointed out that all the hirings are strategic and “stemming from geographical exposure.”

Mirian Rostian, Head of Southeast Asia, Scope Prime
Mirian Rostian, Head of Southeast Asia, Scope Prime

“Rostro is specifically focused on emerging markets with institutional-grade products,” Ayres revealed. “It's less saturated, but equally we know it’s not always easy for asset managers in – for example - parts of Africa to access competitive pricing, trade equities, and futures… We wanted to take what we know, the products, our knowledge, and expertise to those markets.”

“What we're building from a technology standpoint is a proprietary back office and reporting suite for our clients,” Ayres continued. “For B2B, we've seen it turn on its head in the fact that clients can access our API or platform, the market, trade, execute, and clear. But getting data, reporting, and consolidated information was something we felt, in the past, we didn’t maybe get.”

“We would like Scope Prime to be a venue of choice for multi-asset access, with an element of customisation and a willingness to make things more bespoke for our clients.”

Highlighting Rostro’s plans, or lack of them, around prop trading, he said: “It's one that we haven't actively moved towards, and I'm just kind of observing more.”

“We have other priorities I wanted us to finish rather than try to do too many things at the same time,” Ayres continued, adding: “But the big motivator with this prop trading-funded trader product is clarity around regulation… I wanted to understand a bit more about who's going to supervise, who’s going to govern this, who's going to step in and provide some sort of framework that we can work with.”

“For me, regulation will give it the stamp of longevity and the fact that people are looking at it properly.”

“I think we'll pass 200 or 205 headcounts by the end of the year,” Michael Ayres, Group CEO of Rostro Group, told Finance Magnates following the hiring spree of Scope Prime, the liquidity provider under the broad Rostro umbrella. He added: “The hires were really around certain regions... We won’t keep running at this rate however as otherwise. I'll probably end up with more people than I would like to oversee.”

Andrew Taylor, Head of APAC, Scope Prime; Source: LinkedIn
Andrew Taylor, Head of APAC, Scope Prime; Source: LinkedIn

Some of Scope Prime's prominent hires include Andrew Taylor, Head of APAC, and Mirian Rostian, Head of Southeast Asia. It also onboarded Gaby Kanj, an industry veteran with over thirty years of experience, to focus on operations in the MENA markets. Fraser Nelson also joined Scope Markets earlier this year as the Global Head of Business Development.

While Scope Markets is the retail-centric brand under Rostro, Scope Prime is the institutional liquidity unit. The B2B brand now has about 15 dedicated employees, while the total number of Rostro employees globally is 195.

“It Was More of a Surprise”

One of Scope Prime's most interesting hires is Lochlan White, who is now its Chief Commercial Officer. He assumed the role after leaving 26 Degrees, a firm run by Gavin White as the Group CEO, where he spent 11 years and was most recently EMEA CCO, stationed at the Cyprus office.

Lochlan White, Chief Commercial Officer at Scope Prime
Lochlan White, Chief Commercial Officer at Scope Prime

“To be honest, it was more of a surprise,” Ayres said, that White was encouraged to have the conversation with us then discover there was a good fit to be had.

“I’m just happy that we managed to attract someone from a larger competitor, who I think is a great addition. He's got great product and operational knowledge as well as commercial experience. That’s what is the biggest boost for us.”

Interestingly, Ayres’ company already works with 26 Degrees from a “commercial perspective,” which he highlighted “will continue.” Ayres added: “We’ve got a great relationship with them from a pure trading and clearing standpoint, but it won't go any further than that.”

Finance Magnates recently reported exclusively that 26 Degrees is surrendering its CySEC licence, which it obtained last year. However, it will keep the Limassol office operational, which will serve as a branch supporting international activities.

“Focused on Emerging Markets”

With all the hires, Ayres is slowly expanding Scope Prime’s global reach. He also pointed out that all the hirings are strategic and “stemming from geographical exposure.”

Mirian Rostian, Head of Southeast Asia, Scope Prime
Mirian Rostian, Head of Southeast Asia, Scope Prime

“Rostro is specifically focused on emerging markets with institutional-grade products,” Ayres revealed. “It's less saturated, but equally we know it’s not always easy for asset managers in – for example - parts of Africa to access competitive pricing, trade equities, and futures… We wanted to take what we know, the products, our knowledge, and expertise to those markets.”

“What we're building from a technology standpoint is a proprietary back office and reporting suite for our clients,” Ayres continued. “For B2B, we've seen it turn on its head in the fact that clients can access our API or platform, the market, trade, execute, and clear. But getting data, reporting, and consolidated information was something we felt, in the past, we didn’t maybe get.”

“We would like Scope Prime to be a venue of choice for multi-asset access, with an element of customisation and a willingness to make things more bespoke for our clients.”

Highlighting Rostro’s plans, or lack of them, around prop trading, he said: “It's one that we haven't actively moved towards, and I'm just kind of observing more.”

“We have other priorities I wanted us to finish rather than try to do too many things at the same time,” Ayres continued, adding: “But the big motivator with this prop trading-funded trader product is clarity around regulation… I wanted to understand a bit more about who's going to supervise, who’s going to govern this, who's going to step in and provide some sort of framework that we can work with.”

“For me, regulation will give it the stamp of longevity and the fact that people are looking at it properly.”

Topics
Scope Prime
Scope Markets
Rostro
About the Author: Yam Yehoshua
Yam Yehoshua
  • 20 Articles
  • 5 Followers
About the Author: Yam Yehoshua
Editor-in-chief | Finance Magnates
  • 20 Articles
  • 5 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Executives

Featured Videos

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
More Videos

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

  • Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}