ROSTRO Launches Direct Market Access, Creates and Fills MD for F&O Role

ROSTRO Group announced today (Thursday) the appointment of Saul Knapp to the newly created role of Managing Director, Futures and Options. The appointment, an internal promotion, sees Knapp continuing as the company’s Chief Risk Officer, based in London.

In a press release shared with Finance Magnates, ROSTRO explained that the new Futures and Options division was established to broaden its product offerings.

DMA Now Available

ROSTRO will now provide Direct Market Access (DMA) through partnerships with order management system providers TT and CQG. According to the broker, DMA will grant its clients access to thousands of new contracts from exchange operators, including CME Group, ICE, and Eurex.

“Our expansion into futures and options comes at a time when we’re seeing significant levels of innovation across the sector,” Knapp said. “The exchanges themselves, as well as those involved in the clearing and settlement processes, are working to make their products even more accessible, and we are now ready to leverage the opportunities this presents.”

“We will be facilitating trade for smaller banks, brokers, and other institutional investors who can benefit from our high levels of customer service, strong balance sheet, and in-depth knowledge of the products,” he added.

Strengthening Management

Knapp joined ROSTRO in mid-2022 as the Chief Operating Officer before later assuming the role of Group Chief Risk Officer.

Before joining ROSTRO, Knapp held the position of Chief Risk Officer at Equiti for two years. Over his three-decade career, he also worked at Britannia Global Markets, GKFX, Torrovex Trading, and several other firms.

Meanwhile, ROSTRO has been actively hiring, adding multiple industry experts to the group and its subsidiaries, Scope Prime and Scope Markets.

Prominent appointments at Scope Prime include Andrew Taylor as Head of APAC and Mirian Rostian as Head of Southeast Asia. Additionally, Gaby Kanj, a seasoned professional with over thirty years of experience, was onboarded to oversee operations in the MENA region. Earlier this year, Fraser Nelson joined Scope Markets as the Global Head of Business Development.

One of the standout hires at Scope Prime was Lochlan White, now its Chief Commercial Officer. White transitioned to the role after an 11-year tenure at 26 Degrees, a firm led by Gavin White as Group CEO. At 26 Degrees, White served as EMEA CCO, based in the Cyprus office.