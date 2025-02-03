Former FXCM Marketing Executive Ross Soodoosingh Joins Trading Platform Provider

Ross Soodoosingh, a former executive at FXCM, has joined Zurich-based Swiset, a trading solutions provider, as a Strategic Advisor, he announced on LinkedIn recently.

A Technology Provider in the Trading Industry

“Swiset is a SaaS platform that provides AI-powered analytics, a trading journal, and mentorship tools to help traders improve across futures, forex, crypto, options, and stocks,” he explained in a LinkedIn post. “It also offers brokers and trading communities solutions to enhance client retention and engagement.”

As seen on its website, Swiset is also targeting the prop trading industry with its technology platform. It jumped into prop trading by acquiring Proprietary Firms Tech (PFT), a provider of solutions for proprietary trading firms, last year.

Among the brokers using its services is M4Markets, which integrated its solutions last November. It also claims that over 70,000 traders are using its platform.

A Marketing Expert

Soodoosingh is a marketing expert with more than a decade of experience. During his career, he has worked with multiple trading brands in marketing roles. He is also the Chief Executive of a marketing agency specialising in the financial services industry.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he started as the Senior Vice President of Marketing at FXCM in early 2013, a role he held for over six years. Later, he joined the Hong Kong offices of MultiBank Group as the Chief Marketing Officer for a six-month stint. He was also a Marketing Advisor at Taurex for over a year.

Soodoosingh’s other experience includes being Head of Marketing at sFOX, which provides advanced technology solutions for cryptocurrency liquidity, execution, and order routing, and serving as Chief Marketing Officer for Investment.com.