Swiset Acquires PFT, Integrates AI to Transform Prop Trading Operations

Thursday, 07/11/2024 | 12:15 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The acquisition creates a system that supports traders at all levels of experience.
  • Prop firms now have access to a solution with improved decision-making, risk management, and AI analytics.
Swiset, a provider of trading analytics, has acquired Proprietary Firms Tech (PFT), a provider of solutions for proprietary trading firms.

This acquisition combines Swiset’s data-driven analytics with PFT’s expertise in prop trading infrastructure. The partnership aims to improve efficiency, intelligence, and scalability for traders and prop firms.

AI Integration for Prop Firms

Andres Jimenez, COO of Swiset
Andres Jimenez, COO of Swiset, Source: Swiset

“The trading and investment landscape is increasingly integrating prop services into its core offerings. However, the current technology within the CFD's sector has lagged behind advancements seen in other assets, such as futures, crypto, and options,” Andres Jimenez, COO of Swiset.

PFT’s platform supports all aspects of prop firm operations, from trader selection to risk management . With Swiset’s AI technology, PFT aims to enhance its analytics, streamline processes, and improve operational intelligence. The integration will allow prop firms to manage risk and analyse performance more effectively.

This acquisition enables us to extend Swiset’s sophisticated AI capabilities into the prop trading, enhancing not only user analytics but also empowering prop firms and brokers with more robust risk management tools.” added Jimenez.

Unified Platform for Trading

The merger will create a unified trading experience that incorporates AI-driven insights. Traders will benefit from transparency, while prop firms gain access to a platform that combines PFT’s operational tools with Swiset’s analytics.

This acquisition is part of Swiset’s focus on innovation and a tech-driven approach in the trading sector. The merger is expected to enhance connectivity and offer smarter solutions for both traders and prop firms.

Meanwhile, Dynamic Works has introduced a new integrated feature for Brokeree Prop Pulse, a system for managing accounts in proprietary trading firms. This feature allows clients to browse and select various prop trading plans in the client area, as reported by Finance Magnates.

After choosing a plan, clients can make a deposit, which Syntellicore processes by deducting the prop trading fee and setting up the relevant trading account. The account is then linked to the chosen trading challenge, allowing clients to begin trading.

