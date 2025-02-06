Corporate Actions Expert Switches Teams After 18-Year Fidelity Run

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Thursday, 06/02/2025 | 07:50 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Broadridge Financial Solutions appoints Larry Conover as VP, Special Advisor for Proxy & Corporate Actions.
  • He brings almost 3 decades of expertise from Fidelity Investments and BNY Pershing.
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) has appointed Larry Conover as Vice President and Special Advisor for Proxy & Corporate Actions, strengthening its leadership team with an experienced executive from Fidelity Investments.

Former-Fidelity Executive Joins Broadridge for Proxy Advisory Role

Conover joins the fintech leader after an 18-year tenure at Fidelity, where he served as Vice President for the Operations and Services Group. In his previous role, he managed the Asset Services Division's domestic and global corporate actions and proxy operations.

“I have been very fortunate to have a long and rewarding career at Fidelity that allowed me to grow both personally and professionally,” Conover commented. “It’s been an honor and privilege to be able to collaborate with such talented and dedicated professionals to advance the goals of the organization and create greater efficiencies to help customers.”

In his new role at Broadridge, based in New York, Conover will work on improving the company’s products and services while supporting its global clients. His responsibilities will also include efforts to streamline industry processes, such as implementing end-to-end confirmation for proxy contests.

This is another C-level move for the company, following the December appointment of Ashima Ghei as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ghei had previously served as interim CFO since July.

With over 25 years in financial services, Conover has participated in industry working groups and advisory committees, including SIFA Proxy Task Force. His work includes assessing regulatory and legislative changes and developing industry standards.

“My journey continues, as I am not quite done yet in the industry,” Conover concluded.

Broadridge Posts Strong Q2 Earnings

Last week, the company reported a robust second-quarter performance, with adjusted earnings per share surging 70% as the financial technology firm benefited from increased investor communication activity and steady recurring revenue growth.

Broadridge posted adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter ended December 31, outpacing the previous year's $0.92. Net earnings more than doubled to $142 million, while total revenues climbed 13% to $1.59 billion.

The company's core recurring revenues grew 9% to $980 million. Event-driven revenues also saw a surge, jumping 126% to $125 million, primarily due to increased mutual fund communications activity.

Back in December, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) chose Broadridge Financial Solutions to support its global agency securities finance operations, expanding securities lending in the UAE and the wider Middle East. This collaboration aligns with Broadridge's introduction of an AI-driven algorithmic trading insights service

Broadridge Financial Solutions
moves
Broadridge
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 2186 Articles
  • 62 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 2186 Articles
  • 62 Followers

