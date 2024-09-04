Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Alpha Group Posts 16% Revenue Jump In H1 2024 as Client Base Expands

Alpha Group Posts 16% Revenue Jump In H1 2024 as Client Base Expands

Wednesday, 04/09/2024 | 06:38 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The company also reported a 16% revenue increase to £64 million in the same period.
  • Corporate and institutional divisions showed double-digit growth despite market challenges.
Alpha Group International plc (LON: ALPH), a provider of financial solutions for corporates and institutions, announced 16% revenue growth in its unaudited interim results for the first half of 2024, despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds.

The FTSE 250 company reported an increase in group revenue to over £64 million, up from £55 million in the same period last year. The corporate division saw a 12% rise in revenue to £30 million, while the institutional division grew by 15% to £33 million. This confirms the preliminary results that the company shared with investors back in July.

Underlying profit before tax climbed 14% to £22.3 million, with organic growth (excluding Cobase responsible for alternative banking, fund finance and bank connectivity ) reaching 21% at £23.7 million. The company maintained a strong organic underlying profit before tax margin of 38%.

"Our teams have continued to deliver a strong performance with double-digit growth across our corporate and institutional divisions, despite the challenging market backdrop, reflecting the strength of our diversified model and the rewards of our investments to date,” Alpha Group's CEO, Morgan Tillbrook, commented on the results.

The company's average client balances increased by 11% to £2.1 billion, contributing to a net treasury income of £42 million. This boosted total income by 19% to £107 million compared to £90 million in H1 2023.

Alpha Group also reported strong client growth, with corporate FX risk management (FXRM) client numbers up 9% to 941 and institutional FXRM clients increasing by 19% to 271. The company's alternative banking accounts in the institutional sector saw a significant 31% jump to 7,030.

"Moving into H2, we expect macro conditions to remain challenging, however, have continued to deliver strong results in July and August. We therefore have reasonable confidence that we are on track to deliver full-year results in line with expectations,” Tillbrook forecasted.

The company announced a proposed interim dividend of 4.2 pence per share, up from 3.7 pence in H1 2023. Additionally, Alpha Group completed a £20 million share buyback in June 2024 and initiated a further buyback of up to £20 million.

Alpha Group's performance comes on the heels of its inclusion in the FTSE 250 index in June, following its successful listing on the Premium Segment of the main market in May.

At the end of May, the company introduced Alpha Match, a digital service that facilitates debt mediation, was announced. This service aims to enhance transparency and efficiency for private capital funds seeking financing. The platform includes a neutral database with profiles of over 290 lenders, allowing borrowers to quickly assess their fund finance needs and identify the best lender and conditions.

"Alpha Match is a technological solution that instantly validates criteria across a vast range of data points," said Sam Marsh, the Chief Executive Officer of institutional at Alpha Group. "We are making debt intermediation efficient, cost-effective, and inclusive to all."

Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
