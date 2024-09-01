MoneyGram, Deutsche Bank, iSAM Securities, and More: Executive Moves of the Week

This week, find out about the new executive changes at iSAM Securities, flatexDEGIRO AG, AGM Group, Stripe, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, Deutsche Bank, DNA Payments, MoneyGram, and Adyen.

iSAM Securities strengthened its APAC Presence by hiring a new Regional Institutional Sales Head; Morgan Stanley Europe's Former CEO moved to flatexDEGIRO AG; AGM Group named Chong Chao Ma as the CEO of its Canadian Subsidiary; Stripe promoted Rahul Patil to Chief Technology Officer as David Singleton exited the firm.

Additionally, Hong Kong Exchange appointed Nomura's Former Exec to Lead Global Issuer Services; Deutsche Bank hired Former Citi and Tradefeedr FX Expert; DNA Payments brought on board a new CFO, Former Trust Payments Finance Director; MoneyGram welcomed Josh Gordon-Blake as Chief Digital Officer; Adyen tapped Former Cash App Exec Tom Adams as New Chief Technology Officer

Executive Moves of the Week

iSAM Securities Strengthens APAC Presence: Hires New Regional Institutional Sales Head

Quentin Miller left LMAX Group after almost seven years to join iSAM Securities as the Head of Institutional Sales for the Asia Pacific region. He will be based in the group's Hong Kong office. The appointment followed the promotion of Barry Flanigan as Head of Asia Pacific and came amid a push for growth by the company in the APAC region.

In the new role, Miller will drive the company's sales strategy to align with its long-term vision. He will also ensure sustainable revenue growth and capitalize on new opportunities in the region. His latest role was at the Singapore offices of LMAX Group, where he joined in early 2018 as the Director of APAC. At the group, he was in charge of developing the company’s business in Asia and shaping the sales strategy for FX and digital assets.

Quentin Miller, iSAM Securities' Head of Institutional Sales for APAC

Former CEO of Morgan Stanley Europe Takes Over flatexDEGIRO AG

flatexDEGIRO AG, a European online brokerage firm, onboarded Oliver Behrens as Chief Executive Officer. The appointment is for a period of three years. Behrens will also assume the role of CEO at flatexDEGIRO Bank AG.

Behrens brings four decades of experience in the European financial sector. His career includes extensive brokerage experience and a strong network in international finance and politics. Previously, Behrens served as CEO of Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE, Morgan Stanley Europe SE, and Morgan Stanley Bank AG in Frankfurt am Main.

Oliver Behrens, Source: LinkedIn

AGM Group Names Chong Chao Ma as CEO of Canadian Subsidiary

AGM Group enlisted Chong Chao Ma as the new Chief Executive Officer of its Canadian subsidiary, AGM Canada Holdings Limited. Ma is a seasoned professional with nearly 30 years of experience in data mining, machine learning, and AI. He has a background in leadership positions from NOWLIT Solutions and MinerVa Semiconductor.

Commenting on the new appointment, Dr. Bo Zhu, the CEO of AGM Holdings, said: “We are thrilled to have Ma as the new CEO of AGM Canada. His extensive experience in technology, particularly in data mining, machine learning, and AI, is exactly what we need as we expand into the Canadian cryptocurrency and blockchain market.”

Stripe Promotes Rahul Patil to Chief Technology Officer, David Singleton Departs

Stripe promoted Rahul Patil to the new Chief Technology Officer, replacing David Singleton. According to a LinkedIn statement, Singleton congratulated Patil, who has been with the fintech giant for more than four years. Patil will be responsible for global operations for all Stripe, encompassing ledger, billing, financial data warehouse, regulations, and tax platform.

Rahul Patil, Source: LinkedIn

He joined Stripe from ClearTax and has worked for notable global brands, including Oracle, Amazon, and Microsoft. Singleton is reportedly moving to start a new company. He has been based in the San Francisco Bay Area for more than six years. He joined the company from Google, where he served for more than 11 years, rising through the ranks to the role of VP of Engineering.

Hong Kong Exchange Appoints Nomura's Former Exec to Lead Global Issuer Services

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) named Johnson Chui, a seasoned investment banker with over two decades of experience, as Managing Director and Head of Global Issuer Services. Chui's role will be pivotal in HKEX's efforts to draw international companies to list in Hong Kong, diversifying the exchange's predominantly mainland Chinese issuer base, South China Morning Post reported.

Chui brings a wealth of experience from top-tier financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and most recently, Nomura. At Nomura, he served as Managing Director and the Head of Equity Capital Markets for Asia, excluding Japan.

Johnson Chui, Source: LinkedIn

Deutsche Bank Hires Former Citi and Tradefeedr FX Expert

After a two-year stint at a small fintech, Alexis Fauth decided to return to a major institution in the world of traditional finance. Deutsche Bank hired the data science and foreign exchange (FX) specialist for the Head of Market Data Methodology role.

For six years, Fauth was associated with Citi, one of London's banking powerhouses. He initially served as a quantitative analyst and then worked for nearly three years as a director at the FX Data Science Desk.

Alexis Fauth, Source: LinkedIn

DNA Payments Brings on New CFO, Former Trust Payments Finance Director

DNA Payments appointed Preete Janda as its new Chief Financial Officer. The company, an independent payment provider in the UK and EU, made this decision to strengthen its finance and leadership teams. Janda is a chartered accountant with experience across various sectors, including technology, payments, e-commerce, retail, and media.

Her background includes developing finance and tax functions and implementing financial strategies to drive growth. Recently, Jonda worked as the Group Finance Director at Trust Payments for eight months.

Preete Janda, Source: LinkedIn

MoneyGram Welcomes Josh Gordon-Blake as Chief Digital Officer

MoneyGram International enlisted Josh Gordon-Blake as Chief Digital Officer. Gordon-Blake, formerly the Chief Operating Officer at Pangea, will now oversee MoneyGram's digital strategy. Reporting directly to Alex Holmes, MoneyGram's Chairman and CEO, Gordon-Blake will also join the executive leadership team, bringing his extensive fintech experience to the forefront.

Commenting about the appointment, Holmes said: “We are excited to welcome Josh to the MoneyGram team and utilize his breadth of experience to fast-track the growth of our modern fintech platform and suite of digital products and services. With his impressive track record in fintech innovation and entrepreneurial leadership, I am confident that Josh will not only build on our outstanding progress but also propel us to new heights of success.”

Adyen Taps Former Cash App Exec Tom Adams as New Chief Technology Officer

Amsterdam-based financial technology firm Adyen has appointed Tom Adams as its new Chief Technology Officer. Adams will step into the role as Adyen prepares to further innovate and expand its single platform, which integrates payments, data, and financial products. According to the company, this appointment comes as Alexander Matthey, Adyen's long-serving CTO, prepares to step down after a decade of pioneering work.

Tom Adams, Source: LinkedIn

Pieter van der Does, the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Adyen, expressed confidence in Adams' ability to drive the company's technological vision forward. Adams brings a wealth of experience to Adyen from his previous role as Head of Engineering at Cash App, a business vertical under Block.

