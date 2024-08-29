iSAM Securities Strengthens APAC Presence: Hires New Regional Institutional Sales Head

Quentin Miller has left LMAX Group after about seven years to join iSAM Securities as the Head of Institutional Sales for the Asia Pacific region. He will be based in the Hong Kong office of the group company.

A Push for Growth

The appointment came only a day after the company promoted Barry Flanigan to Head of Asia Pacific. Both appointments were strategic moves for the company, which is pushing its growth in the APAC region.

Quentin Miller, iSAM Securities' Head of Institutional Sales for APAC

In the new role, Miller will drive the company's sales strategy to align with its long-term vision. He will also ensure sustainable revenue growth and capitalize on new opportunities in the region.

“With a strong technical background and extensive experience in our sector, he is well-equipped to grow and support our increasingly sophisticated client base,” said Flanigan.

A Seasoned Executive

Miller is a well-known financial services executive, gathering most of his experience in Asia. His latest role was at the Singapore offices of LMAX Group, where he joined in early 2018 as the Director of APAC. There, he was in charge of developing the company’s business in Asia, building a team, and shaping the sales strategy for FX and digital assets.

Before LMAX, he was an Executive Director at the Singapore offices of Standard Chartered Bank. His prominent roles include being the VP at the Singapore branch of Commerzbank, a role he held for two years. He started his career as an Analyst in Credit Derivatives at JPMorgan and then moved to the Royal Bank of Scotland as a Trader Quant in FX Algorithmic Trading.

iSAM Securities is an algorithmic trading firm and an electronic market maker, providing liquidity, technology, and prime services to institutional clients and trading venues. The brand is regulated in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Cayman Islands, and Hong Kong.

Commenting on his new appointment, Miller said: “The brand boasts strong values based on integrity and innovation as well as market-leading technology and unique products which add significant value to clients.”