London Capital Group, Tickmill, Sucden Financial, and More: Executive Moves of the Week

Sucden Financial, BME Exchanges, and Global Market Index UK posted significant executive appointments this week, while Tickmill and Trading Pit's Former executive founded a new marketing agency.
Although the week featured a relatively modest number of executive appointments and promotions, Sucden Financial, The Trading Pit, BME Exchanges, and Global Market Index UK saw significant changes to their top leadership teams.
Bloomberg's veteran Rob Noyce assumed the role of Head of Exchange Traded Derivatives at Sucden Financial; Tickmill and Trading Pit's Former CMO Themis Christou co-founded a new Marketing Agency; Juan Flames was appointed CEO for BME at SIX; and the London Capital Group's Damian Reed moved to Global Market Index UK.
Executive Moves of the Week
Bloomberg Veteran Assumes Head of Exchange Traded Derivatives at Sucden Financial
Opening this week's executive moves report, Rob Noyce assumed the role of Head of Exchange Traded Derivatives at Sucden Financial. He will be based in London. Before joining Sucden Financial, Noyce had a lengthy tenure at UBS, where he served as a Director for six years. His career also includes significant roles in futures sales.
He worked as the Vice President of Futures Sales at Citi and previously held a similar position at Barclays Capital. Noyce began his career at Bloomberg Tradebook, where he served as EMEA Derivatives and FX Sales Manager, contributing to the company's sales efforts in the derivatives and foreign exchange markets.
Tickmill and Trading Pit's Former CMO Themis Christou Co-Founds Marketing Agency
Themis Christou, the Former Chief Marketing Officer at The Trading Pit and Tickmill, co-founded a new marketing brand that offers specialized services to corporate clients. Dubbed Uveler Marketing, the startup offers services such as SEO, AI solutions, web development, and branding, according to the company’s LinkedIn profile.
Christou joined The Trading Pit in 2022 as the Chief Marketing Officer, where he served for two years. Among his many responsibilities in the company were managing global marketing and brand strategy, as well as setting marketing goals and objectives. Prior to this, he was the Group Head of Marketing at M4Markets.
After 14 Years at Barclays, Juan Flames Appointed CEO for BME at SIX
Juan Flames was appointed as the Head of BME Exchanges and the CEO of BME at SIX. He will represent the company’s business in Spain and report directly to Bjørn Sibbern, the Global Head of Exchanges and a member of the SIX Executive Board.
“I am delighted to welcome Flames. He brings extensive experience and knowledge of the securities markets in Spain, along with an international market profile that will support the growth and innovation efforts we have been implementing since 2020,” said Jos Dijsselhof, Chairman of BME and CEO of SIX.
London Capital Group's Damian Reed Moves to Global Market Index UK
Damian Reed, formerly the Senior Sales Account Manager at London Capital Group, landed a new role as the Business Development Executive at Global Market Index Limited (GMI UK). Based in London, GMI caters to B2B financial companies, as well as professional traders.
According to Reed’s LinkedIn profile, he has been with the London Capital Group, also based in London, for more than eight years. He joined the company as a Sales Account Manager in 2016 before being promoted to Senior Sales Account Manager.
Exegy, Infinox, BDSwiss, and More: Executive Moves of the Week
Featured Videos
The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official
🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/
📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/
▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨
From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable.
🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation!
Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing.
Stay tuned for more events. See you next time!
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
