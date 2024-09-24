Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Tickmill and Trading Pit's Former CMO Themis Christou Co-Founds Marketing Agency

Tuesday, 24/09/2024 | 13:55 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The startup offers specialized services such as SEO, AI solutions, web development, and branding.
  • Christou also worked at M4Markets as Group Head of Marketing and held marketing positions at Orbex.
Themis Christou

Themis Christou, the Former Chief Marketing Officer at The Trading Pit and Tickmill, has co-founded a new marketing brand that offers specialized services to corporate clients. Dubbed Uveler Marketing, the startup offers services such as SEO, AI solutions, web development, and branding, according to the company’s LinkedIn profile.

Roles Across Major Industry Players

Christou joined The Trading Pit in 2022 as the Chief Marketing Officer, where he served for two years. Among his many responsibilities in the company were managing global marketing and brand strategy and setting marketing goals and objectives. Prior to this, he was the Group Head of Marketing at M4Markets.

"At Uveler Marketing, we offer a comprehensive marketing department designed to meet your needs, Christou mentioned in a LinkedIn post. "With our all-inclusive monthly subscription, you gain access to a dynamic ecosystem featuring over 30 specialized services delivered by top-tier marketing professionals."

Christou is an experienced marketing expert with experience from major industry players. For more than four years, he held various senior roles at Tickmill, later serving as the Interim CEO. He moved from the role of Senior Marketing Specialist, Group Marketing Project Manager, Group Head of Marketing Project, and later as the Interim CMO.

Senior Marketing Positions

Additionally, the Harvard University alumnus had stints as a senior marketing executive and a marketing executive at the Cyprus-based Orbex. In May, Christou left his Chief Marketing Officer role at prop firm The Trading Pit.

In his announcement, Christou said: "After a challenging yet enlightening two years with The Trading Pit, I am pleased to announce that I am moving in a new direction. From the outset, my team and I built the brand from the ground up, pouring endless hours and weekends into laying the foundations and nurturing it to the stature it holds today. Though our quiet diligence and sacrifices often remained behind the scenes, the outcomes have spoken for themselves."

"Looking ahead, I am thrilled to embark on an exciting new venture that promises not only to leverage my skills but also to set new standards in the industry. The details of this next chapter, which I will share soon, are poised to make a significant impact."

