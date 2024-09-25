Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

> Bloomberg Veteran Assumes Head of Exchange Traded Derivatives at Sucden Financial

Bloomberg Veteran Assumes Head of Exchange Traded Derivatives at Sucden Financial

Wednesday, 25/09/2024 | 09:12 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Rob Noyce has about two decades of experience in the financial sector, with notable positions at UBS and Citi.
  • Before joining the current firm, Noyce was a Director at UBS for six years.
Rob Noyce

Rob Noyce has recently taken on the position of Head of Exchange Traded Derivatives at Sucden Financial. This information comes from his LinkedIn profile. Noyce will be working on-site in the City of London, England.

Two Decades in Finance

Before joining Sucden Financial, Noyce had a lengthy tenure at UBS, where he served as a Director for six years. His career also includes significant roles in futures sales. He worked as Vice President of Futures Sales at Citi and previously held a similar position at Barclays Capital.

Noyce began his career at Bloomberg Tradebook, where he served as EMEA Derivatives and FX Sales Manager, contributing to the company's sales efforts in the derivatives and foreign exchange markets.

Noyce’s background in the financial industry spans nearly two decades. His experience includes a range of roles focused on sales and management within derivatives and futures markets.

ICE Partnership for Trading Operations

Earlier, Sucden Financial reported an increase in profits and total net assets for 2023, despite a 13% decline in revenue. The firm achieved a profit before taxation of £23.9 million, up from £18.4 million in 2022, with total net assets rising to £168.5 million, as reported by Finance Magnates.

In addition, Sucden Group has partnered with Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), a global technology and data provider, to improve its trading and investment operations. This collaboration allows Sucden to leverage ICE's Portfolio Analytics platform for real-time pricing, trading, and risk management of derivatives.

ICE's Portfolio Analytics provides streaming market data and analytics services, enabling Sucden to monitor its exposure intraday. The hosted solution manages computational processes, delivering data directly to the firm.

This integration ensures greater efficiency and streamlined workflows. Sucden's front, middle, and back-office teams will have access to the platform, enhancing decision support and risk management across multiple asset classes.

