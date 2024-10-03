Exclusive: Tauro Markets’ CEO Discusses Expansion Plans amid Launch

The broker offers more than traditional CFDs and aims to onboard B2B clients in the future.
Headquartered in Dubai, the broker operates with licences in Mauritius, Kuwait, and St Vincent & the Grenadines.
Tauro
Markets, a next-generation retail brokerage firm financially backed by
Synervest Group, is launching with the financial backing of the newly formed
Synervest Group as announced in a press release earlier today. The broker's product offerings extend beyond traditional CFDs, aiming
to deliver a wider range of innovative financial instruments to both retail and
institutional investors worldwide.
Following the launch, Finance Magnates had the opportunity to
sit down with Alexander Oelfke, CEO and Co-founder of Tauro Markets, for an
exclusive interview discussing the company’s next steps and global expansion
plans.
“While we have been developing the platform and refining our offerings
over the past five years, this is the point at which we are fully presenting
our expanded services and advanced trading technologies to the market,”
Oelfke said. “It’s a significant
milestone that signals our readiness to serve clients globally with our
next-generation trading platform.”
Apart from Alexander
Oelfke, the other two co-founders of the platform are David Dubrulle and
Konstantin Oelfke.
B2B Is the
Future
The CEO further
highlighted that most features of the platform will be released in the next
couple of months. The broker’s focus also extends
beyond retail customers, with plans to also serve B2B clients in the future.
“We are also looking into making our platform B2B-ready in the future
because we strongly believe that the majority of broker platforms will not meet
the requirements of future customers,” Oelfke added.
“By launching now, we aim to create a community of clients and traders
who are vital to implementing our future offerings efficiently and in a
targeted manner.”
Backed
by the Synervest Group, co-founded by Alexander Oelfke, Konstantin Oelfke, and
David Dubrulle, the partnership brings deep expertise across trading, payments,
and fintech. While this involvement will help reach secure and efficient online
payment orchestration and financial technology, Tauro Markets will maintain
full operational independence.
A
Well-Regulated Broker
The brokerage is
strategically headquartered in Dubai, which, according to Oelfke, is “an essential hub of the global trading
community at the moment, and most importantly, it’s a key
location where new technologies around trading, investments, and crypto
are developed and fostered.”
Despite being in the
early stages, the brokerage already has more than 100
staff across various locations and roles, including technology,
compliance, customer support, and business development.
Regarding
regulations, Tauro Markets currently holds trading licenses from the
authorities in Mauritius, Kuwait, and St. Vincent & the Grenadines.
Additionally, the company is in the process of applying for further licenses.
“Our key target markets are global, and we are
taking an opportunistic approach to drive the future growth of Tauro Markets.”
Oelfke said. “That said, we already have
one of the strongest business development teams in the MENA region, and we are
in the process of establishing teams in the LATAM and APAC regions.”
Beyond
CFDs
As a new entrant into
the financial services industry, Tauro Markets is differentiating itself by
providing modern tools to traders. It is introducing improved trading
algorithms, faster execution speeds, and access to a broader range of digital
assets, including cryptocurrencies. The broker is also pushing with its product
offerings by including forex, CFDs, commodities, indices, and a wider range of
digital assets.
“I strongly believe that a proper CFD
offering can serve the retail trader extremely well if structured correctly,”
Oelfke told Finance Magnates. “However, especially when it comes to
long-term investments, we feel that additional products are needed to satisfy
the full spectrum of customer needs.”
He further revealed that
the newly launched platform is already working on a crypto offering that will
enable customers to hold cryptocurrencies and other tokens physically. The
platform will also incorporate basic stocks, options, and exchange-traded funds
(ETFs) into its offerings.
“To make the customer experience smooth and easy, we are also going to
offer custody and banking facilities to our clients in the very near future,”
Oelfke added.
The
CEO further explained that with a broad and diverse product offering the
brokerage is differentiating itself in a crowded market.
“In addition to traditional CFDs, we provide access to spot trading,
futures, and options, as well as an expanding range of digital assets like
cryptocurrencies,” Oelfke said. “This variety ensures that our clients have multiple ways to invest and
adapt to changing market conditions, helping them create well-rounded
portfolios.”
Tauro
Markets’ business development strategy is a key factor that sets it apart from
competitors. The company has built a dedicated team focused on developing
personalized, long-term relationships with clients, ensuring that their
specific needs are addressed and they derive more value from the platform. This
relationship-driven approach has fueled significant month-on-month growth and
positions Tauro Markets for continued global expansion.
The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams.
