Exclusive: Tauro Markets’ CEO Discusses Expansion Plans amid Launch

Thursday, 03/10/2024 | 11:00 GMT by Finance Magnates Staff
  • The broker offers more than traditional CFDs and aims to onboard B2B clients in the future.
  • Headquartered in Dubai, the broker operates with licences in Mauritius, Kuwait, and St Vincent & the Grenadines.
Tauro Markets, a next-generation retail brokerage firm financially backed by Synervest Group, is launching with the financial backing of the newly formed Synervest Group as announced in a press release earlier today. The broker's product offerings extend beyond traditional CFDs, aiming to deliver a wider range of innovative financial instruments to both retail and institutional investors worldwide.

Following the launch, Finance Magnates had the opportunity to sit down with Alexander Oelfke, CEO and Co-founder of Tauro Markets, for an exclusive interview discussing the company’s next steps and global expansion plans.

“While we have been developing the platform and refining our offerings over the past five years, this is the point at which we are fully presenting our expanded services and advanced trading technologies to the market,” Oelfke said. “It’s a significant milestone that signals our readiness to serve clients globally with our next-generation trading platform.”

Apart from Alexander Oelfke, the other two co-founders of the platform are David Dubrulle and Konstantin Oelfke.

B2B Is the Future

The CEO further highlighted that most features of the platform will be released in the next couple of months. The broker’s focus also extends beyond retail customers, with plans to also serve B2B clients in the future.

“We are also looking into making our platform B2B-ready in the future because we strongly believe that the majority of broker platforms will not meet the requirements of future customers,” Oelfke added.

“By launching now, we aim to create a community of clients and traders who are vital to implementing our future offerings efficiently and in a targeted manner.”

Backed by the Synervest Group, co-founded by Alexander Oelfke, Konstantin Oelfke, and David Dubrulle, the partnership brings deep expertise across trading, payments, and fintech. While this involvement will help reach secure and efficient online payment orchestration and financial technology, Tauro Markets will maintain full operational independence.

A Well-Regulated Broker

The brokerage is strategically headquartered in Dubai, which, according to Oelfke, is “an essential hub of the global trading community at the moment, and most importantly, it’s a key location where new technologies around trading, investments, and crypto are developed and fostered.”

Despite being in the early stages, the brokerage already has more than 100 staff across various locations and roles, including technology, compliance, customer support, and business development.

Regarding regulations, Tauro Markets currently holds trading licenses from the authorities in Mauritius, Kuwait, and St. Vincent & the Grenadines. Additionally, the company is in the process of applying for further licenses.

“Our key target markets are global, and we are taking an opportunistic approach to drive the future growth of Tauro Markets.” Oelfke said. “That said, we already have one of the strongest business development teams in the MENA region, and we are in the process of establishing teams in the LATAM and APAC regions.”

Beyond CFDs

As a new entrant into the financial services industry, Tauro Markets is differentiating itself by providing modern tools to traders. It is introducing improved trading algorithms, faster execution speeds, and access to a broader range of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies. The broker is also pushing with its product offerings by including forex, CFDs, commodities, indices, and a wider range of digital assets.

“I strongly believe that a proper CFD offering can serve the retail trader extremely well if structured correctly,” Oelfke told Finance Magnates. “However, especially when it comes to long-term investments, we feel that additional products are needed to satisfy the full spectrum of customer needs.”

He further revealed that the newly launched platform is already working on a crypto offering that will enable customers to hold cryptocurrencies and other tokens physically. The platform will also incorporate basic stocks, options, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) into its offerings.

“To make the customer experience smooth and easy, we are also going to offer custody and banking facilities to our clients in the very near future,” Oelfke added.

The CEO further explained that with a broad and diverse product offering the brokerage is differentiating itself in a crowded market.

“In addition to traditional CFDs, we provide access to spot trading, futures, and options, as well as an expanding range of digital assets like cryptocurrencies,” Oelfke said. “This variety ensures that our clients have multiple ways to invest and adapt to changing market conditions, helping them create well-rounded portfolios.”

Tauro Markets’ business development strategy is a key factor that sets it apart from competitors. The company has built a dedicated team focused on developing personalized, long-term relationships with clients, ensuring that their specific needs are addressed and they derive more value from the platform. This relationship-driven approach has fueled significant month-on-month growth and positions Tauro Markets for continued global expansion.

Tauro Markets
