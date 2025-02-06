Will Bitcoin Reach $1 Million? BTC Miner CEO Shares Ambitious 2030 Prediction

Bitcoin could reach $1M by 2030 if institutional adoption accelerates and it rivals gold as a store of value.
Analysts see a low chance of Bitcoin hitting $1M this year unless a U.S. Bitcoin reserve is established.
The
cryptocurrency market could see Bitcoin (BTC) price reach an unprecedented
milestone of $1 million per coin by 2030, potentially matching gold's current
market capitalization of $19.3 trillion, according to a bold prediction from a
prominent tech executive.
Bitcoin Could Hit $1
Million by 2030, Tech CEO Predicts
Daniel
Roberts, founder and CEO of publicly-listed Wall Street Bitcoin miner IREN
(NASDAQ: IREN),
argues that Bitcoin's superior characteristics as a digital store of value,
combined with increasing institutional adoption, could drive the
cryptocurrency's value to new heights.
“If you
consider Bitcoin’s historical price trajectory, I'd be surprised if we're not
at a $1 million by 2030 given the traction of ETFs and institutional buying now,”
Roberts forecasted, quoted by Livewire Markets.
The
cryptocurrency, currently trading around $100,000, has already posted a 120%
gain over the past year, outperforming traditional assets as Wall Street giants
increasingly embrace digital currencies.
Why Bitcoin Could Leave
Gold in the Dust
Roberts, a
former Macquarie banker, also draws a stark comparison
between Bitcoin and gold, likening the relationship to "digital versus
analog" or "Netflix versus Blockbuster."
Meanwhile,
gold recently reached a record high of $2,840 per ounce, driven by inflationary
concerns and increased physical demand, as evidenced by record COMEX futures
trading volumes for February 2025.
IREN vs. Bitcoin
Richardson’s
company, IREN, which operates data centers for Bitcoin mining and AI services,
has attracted investments from major financial institutions including Fidelity,
Invesco, and Citadel.
Although
mining company stocks are considered an indirect exposure to Bitcoin for
investors, the shares of the former Iris Energy have not surged as dynamically
as the world's oldest cryptocurrency. In 2024, they gained 37%, but currently,
they are up by just under 13%.
IREN’s
struggles became evident in mid-2023 when the company reported
a $29 million loss. While this marked a sixfold reduction in debt from the
$172 million reported a year earlier, it highlights the difficulties of the
crypto mining business.
In
response, the company has decided to
join the growing AI trend by repurposing its data centers to support
high-performance computing. However, it has faced a
class-action lawsuit alleging that it misrepresented its capabilities and
future prospects to investors.
Will Bitcoin Hit $1
Million? Experts Prediction 2025 and Beyond
“The idea
of a federal Bitcoin Strategic Reserve happening in 2025 is less than a 10%
chance event,” Park commented on X (formerly Twitter). “That's the only math in
which Bitcoin can hit $1mm+ in 2025 when it happens.”
The idea of a federal Bitcoin Strategic Reserve happening in 2025 is less than a 10% chance event.
That’s the only math in which Bitcoin can hit $1mm+ in 2025 when it happens.
Park's
forecast suggests that while Bitcoin reaching seven figures is theoretically
possible, the probability remains slim without significant institutional or
governmental intervention. He specifically ties this scenario to the creation
of a federal Bitcoin reserve, implying that a strategic accumulation of Bitcoin
by the U.S. government could dramatically impact supply and demand dynamics.
However,
many experts hold a more optimistic view on this matter. For example, PlanB
believes that Bitcoin could reach this price level as early as this year.
Bitcoin's 15-year survival record, growing adoption as store of value
Dec 2024
PlanB
2025
Bitcoin's scarcity, Stock-to-Flow model, potential adoption as national
reserve asset
Jan 2025
Investing
Haven
After 2030
Market cap limitations make it impossible before 2030
FAQ, Bitcoin Price
Prediction 2030
Will Bitcoin go to 1
million?
According
to Jeff Park, Head of Alpha Strategies at Bitwise Asset Management, a key
factor that could propel Bitcoin to $1 million is the establishment of a U.S.
government-backed Bitcoin Strategic Reserve. However, he assigns less than a
10% probability to this occurring in 2025, suggesting that a seven-figure
valuation for Bitcoin in the near term is unlikely.
Can Bitcoin reach 1 million in
2030?
Daniel Roberts, CEO of Bitcoin mining company IREN, argues that Bitcoin’s
superior characteristics as a store of value and growing institutional interest
could push its price to this level.
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest also projects that Bitcoin could hit $1 million by
2030, citing factors such as corporate treasury adoption, institutional
investment, and even potential interest from nation-states looking to diversify
their reserves.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
